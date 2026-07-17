Data Fusion Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 16.9% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Data Fusion Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The data fusion market is gaining significant attention as organizations increasingly seek to harness diverse data streams for better decision-making and operational efficiency. As technology advances and data sources multiply, this sector is poised for substantial growth. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors fueling expansion, key regional players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Data Fusion Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The data fusion market has experienced brisk growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $13.5 billion in 2025 to $15.74 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. This growth during the historic period is largely driven by increased enterprise digitization, the generation of data from multiple systems, wider adoption of basic analytics and business intelligence tools, the rise of industrial automation with sensor deployments, the growing need for centralized data management, and early cloud computing adoption for storage and processing.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even faster, reaching $29.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.9%. This surge is underpinned by rapid advancements in AI-powered autonomous decision-making systems, the proliferation of IoT-enabled smart infrastructure producing vast data streams, expansion in edge computing for real-time data handling, growing demand for predictive analytics across sectors, and the development of integrated data ecosystems supporting cross-platform interoperability. Key trends include AI-driven real-time multi-source data integration, edge-based fusion systems for low-latency analytics, cloud-native interoperability frameworks, increased sensor-driven data fusion in industrial and defense fields, and sophisticated AI-enhanced predictive analytics using diverse data models.

Understanding Data Fusion and Its Role Across Industries

Data fusion involves combining information from various sources, formats, or systems to generate more reliable, accurate, and comprehensive insights. This process enhances decision-making capabilities, improves situational awareness, supports predictive analytics, and streamlines operations in sectors such as healthcare, defense, automotive, and industrial automation.

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Increasing Prevalence of IoT Devices Spurs Data Fusion Market Growth

The widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices is a major catalyst for data fusion market expansion. IoT refers to networks of physical devices embedded with sensors, software, and communication tools that collect, exchange, and act on data via the internet. The growing use of IoT is driven by consumer and business demands for convenience, automation, and real-time control over everyday objects and systems, aiming to boost efficiency and save time. Data fusion supports IoT by integrating data from multiple sensors, improving accuracy, enhancing decision-making, and optimizing system performance.

For example, in October 2025, IoT Analytics GmbH, a Germany-based firm specializing in IoT data statistics, reported approximately 18.5 billion connected IoT devices worldwide in 2024. This figure rose from about 16.6 billion devices in 2023, marking an increase of roughly 12%. Such growth in connected devices directly contributes to the rising demand for data fusion solutions.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Surges in Data Fusion Adoption

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the data fusion market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is positioned to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive understanding of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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