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CSP‑Sacramento mourns passing of Altug Misirli, lieutenant

Altug Misirli, a correctional lieutenant at California State Prison-Sacramento, passed away July 14, 2026.

Misirli began his career with the department in November 2009 at the Preston School of Industry in Ione as a youth correctional counselor. He later transferred to the N.A. Chaderjian Youth Correctional Facility in July 2011.

In October 2022, he transferred to California State Prison-Sacramento as a correctional lieutenant.

“Altug bravely fought a battle with salivary gland cancer. Through it all, he remained upbeat, smiling and consistently demonstrated a positive attitude. We grieve not only for the loss of an exceptional partner and colleague, but also for the pain his family must endure. Our sincere condolences are extended to the Misirli family and to our CSP-Sacramento staff during this difficult time,” according to the institution.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.

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CSP‑Sacramento mourns passing of Altug Misirli, lieutenant

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