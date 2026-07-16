CSU‑Sacramento holds graduation at Mule Creek

Mule Creek State Prison in Ione and California State University-Sacramento recently held a graduation ceremony for more than two dozen students.

“Today was the graduation for our TOPS program. That’s the Transforming Outcomes Project at Sacramento State,” said Anna Zelenz, a professor in the Criminal Justice Department. “It’s just a pleasure working with these students here. They are so dedicated and so committed, and they also just bring so much insight, especially as a professor of criminal justice. It’s amazing to get insights and stories, and critiques from those who are living in our criminal legal system.”

Mule Creek college coordinator Brett Stamer said this program is a collaborative effort with other groups.

“We have about 25 students (who) made it through the organization that runs with Project Rebound and the Cal State system, and those together enable us to offer bachelor programs,” he said.

Graduate Sammy B. said it was a tough program but well worth the work.

“We worked really hard, and I feel like it’s a great accomplishment, and I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” he explained. “We learn really how to critically analyze research. We’ll conduct thorough research, critically analyze it, and present arguments in ways that are effective.”

Watch the video (story continues below):

According to Stamer, what the students learn will help them as they try to navigate reentry.

“Not only does it help that rehabilitative process, (but it also) helps them in terms of making an argument that, ‘I’m ready to be released. I’m ready to operate in free society.’ So yeah, it’s a big deal,” Stamer said. “For them, it’s the crown jewel of whatever they can do rehabilitative-wise.”

According to Zelenz, education helps lower recidivism.

“Their recidivism rates as folks who now hold a bachelor’s degree have plummeted. It’s just a vehicle to change and grow and be a better citizen and community member, no matter where they are,” she said.

Michael B., another graduate, said he hopes to make the institution better for everyone.

“I want us to build a community here and realize the vision the warden has for us,” he said. “We are people who have made wrong choices but choose to turn around and do better.”

Building a community, inside and outside the prison, is one aspect of the program.

“I want them to give back, and if they can give back while they’re here, I know that they’ll give back on the streets,” Stamer said. “My goal for every one of them is they would be engaged with the population here and really lead the way in terms of what they can achieve.”

Video by Richard Tan, Director, Television Communications Center

Story by Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR editor

Office of Public and Employee Communications

CSUS graduation in photos

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more rehabilitation stories.