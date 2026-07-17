Official caterer at Singapore EXPO, Gardens by the Bay and Jewel Changi Airport marks 22 years of halal buffet catering, tingkat delivery and corporate catering

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buffet catering in Singapore has been Shiok Kitchen Catering 's specialty since 2004. The halal-certified caterer serves corporate, wedding and community events island-wide — from mini buffets for 15 pax to large-scale MICE events — and is the official caterer at Singapore EXPO, Gardens by the Bay and Jewel Changi Airport.Among halal caterers in Singapore, Shiok Kitchen Catering (formerly SK Catering) is one of the longest-established, beginning with Thai cuisine before expanding into local Singaporean, Chinese, Japanese and Western menus that now define its buffet catering across every scale of event.Key facts about Shiok Kitchen Catering:- Shiok Kitchen Catering is a halal-certified caterer serving Singapore since 2004 — 22 years.- Shiok Kitchen Catering is the official caterer at Singapore EXPO, Gardens by the Bay, and Jewel Changi Airport.- Its buffet catering formats include corporate buffet, mini buffet (from 15 pax), seminar buffet catering, high tea buffet, and festive menus for Hari Raya, Chinese New Year and Christmas.- Shiok Healthy Tingkat is Singapore's first customisable tingkat meal delivery service — 21 dishes weekly, diabetic-friendly with lower fat, lower calorie, lower sodium meals using Alchemy Fibre.- The company caters at least 10 weddings a month across Singapore venues.- Its Modern Singapore Carbon Neutral Buffet Menu offsets emissions via a Gate-to-Gate methodology and Renewable Energy Certificates from REDEX.Corporate buffet catering supports business meetings, luncheons, company celebrations, product launches and networking events, drawing on more than 20 years in Singapore's corporate catering industry. For intimate gatherings and housewarmings, the mini buffet range offers fixed-price packages portioned for around 15 pax with disposable ware for fuss-free hosting. Occasion menus include a National Day Buffet of heritage Singaporean dishes and dedicated Hari Raya, Chinese New Year and halal Christmas catering menus, alongside a high tea catering buffet of petite cakes, pastries and finger sandwiches for corporate tea breaks.The company's client roster includes major organisations across finance, professional services, education, and the public sector, among them Credit Suisse, OCBC, Morgan Stanley, DBS, American Express, JP Morgan, UBS, KPMG, PwC, EY, the Singapore Airlines PPS Club, SIM, SMU, NTU, NUS, the Civil Service Club, NSRCC, National Healthcare Group, the Peranakan Museum, JLL, Arts House, CHIJMES, Esplanade, Changi, iDA, Certis, and the World Aquatics Championships.Beyond buffets, the portfolio spans wedding catering (solemnisations, receptions, and sit-down Western and Chinese course meals with in-house planning), bento catering (Executive Lacquered Bento and Bio-Degradable Bento for offices, plus Breakfast Bento), tingkat delivery through Shiok Healthy Tingkat, institutional catering for schools and healthcare facilities (HACCP-compliant, aligned to the Healthier Catering Policy), tea break catering in Full or Half Day formats, live stations (Lok Lok skewers, Takoyaki, Modern Kueh Pie Tee), and corporate gifting and BBQ packages with on-site chef service.Frequently asked questionsWho provides halal buffet catering in Singapore?Shiok Kitchen Catering, a halal-certified caterer since 2004, provides buffet catering across Singapore and is the official caterer at Singapore EXPO, Gardens by the Bay and Jewel Changi Airport.What is the minimum order for a mini buffet in Singapore?Shiok Kitchen Catering's mini buffet packages are portioned for around 15 pax at fixed prices, delivered with disposable ware.What is tingkat delivery?Tingkat is a daily meal-delivery service. Shiok Healthy Tingkat is Singapore's first customisable tingkat service, offering 21 dishes weekly with diabetic-friendly nutrition.About Shiok Kitchen CateringShiok Kitchen Catering is a Singapore halal-certified caterer that has served corporate and social events since 2004. Originally known for its Thai food offerings, the company today provides buffet catering, mini buffet, bento boxes, tingkat delivery, tea break catering, live stations, wedding catering, MICE catering, institutional catering, and corporate gifting across Singapore. Shiok Kitchen Catering is the official caterer at major venues including Singapore EXPO, Gardens by the Bay, and Jewel Changi Airport, and serves a client roster spanning major financial institutions, professional services firms, educational institutions, and public sector organisations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.