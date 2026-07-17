Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Kang Yan Meets with Dr. Borut Rončević, Minister of Education, Science and Youth of Slovenia

On July 14, 2026, Ambassador Kang Yan paid a courtesy call on Dr. Borut Rončević, Minister of Education, Science and Youthof Slovenia.

Ambassador Kang noted that cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology has always been among the most dynamic and fruitful areas of China-Slovenia relations. China stands ready to strengthen consultations and counterpart exchanges with Slovenia, and to expand practical cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-CEEC Cooperation.

Dr. Borut Rončević stated that Slovenia attaches great importance to the development of relations with China, and will further promote exchanges and cooperation in education, science and technology. He welcomed more Chinese students to study in Slovenia.