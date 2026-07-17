Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Wang Xuefeng Attends the Film Screening Event Celebrating the 105th Founding Anniversary of the Communist Party of China

On July 10, the Chinese Embassy in Denmark and the China Cultural Center in Copenhagen jointly held the Film Screening Event Celebrating the 105th Founding Anniversary of the Communist Party of China. Ambassador Wang Xuefeng, together with more than 80 guests from the diplomatic corps and various Danish sectors, attended the event.

Ambassador Wang introduced in his remarks the essence of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the grand gathering marking the 105th founding anniversary of the CPC that the Party will continue to take the lead in the strive towards the goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects, and work with countries around the world, including Denmark, to devote further efforts in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The guests enjoyed the song "Without the Communist Party of China, There Would Be No New China" performed by diplomats of the Chinese Embassy, and watched the film My Country, My Parents. They spoke highly of the achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC, and the contribution China has been making to the peace and prosperity of the world.