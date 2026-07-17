Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Kang Yan Pays a Courtesy Call to Dr. Stanislav Raščan, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia

On July 9, 2026, Ambassador Kang Yan paid a courtesy call on Dr. Stanislav Raščan, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia. The two sides exchanged views on China–Slovenia relations.

Ambassador Kang noted that China–Slovenia relations have maintained sound and steady development in recent years, with cooperation across various fields showing strong momentum. China stands ready to work with the new government to further enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Dr. Stanislav Raščan spoke highly of bilateral relations. He expressed Slovenia’s willingness to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in the coming years.