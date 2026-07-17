Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,082 in the last 365 days.

Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Kang Yan Pays a Courtesy Call to Dr. Stanislav Raščan, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia

On July 9, 2026, Ambassador Kang Yan paid a courtesy call on Dr. Stanislav Raščan, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia. The two sides exchanged views on China–Slovenia relations.

Ambassador Kang noted that China–Slovenia relations have maintained sound and steady development in recent years, with cooperation across various fields showing strong momentum. China stands ready to work with the new government to further enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Dr. Stanislav Raščan spoke highly of bilateral relations. He expressed Slovenia’s willingness to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in the coming years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Kang Yan Pays a Courtesy Call to Dr. Stanislav Raščan, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.