Head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union Ambassador Jiang Feng Meets with Permanent Representative of Comoros to the AU

On July 15, Ambassador Jiang Feng, Head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union (AU), met with Mr. Assoumani, Permanent Representative of Comoros to the AU.

Ambassador Jiang said that China and Comoros enjoy a profound traditional friendship and have long understood and supported each other, while practical cooperation has delivered tangible benefits to the two peoples. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have maintained strong momentum and cooperation in various fields has continued to deepen in recent years. Amid growing turbulence and transformation in the world, developing countries should strengthen solidarity and cooperation. China welcomes more African countries to actively participate in implementing the Global Governance Initiative proposed by China and work together to promote a more just and equitable global governance system.

Mr. Assoumani said that China was the first country to recognize the independence of Comoros and establish diplomatic relations with it. Comoros highly appreciates China's steadfast support for the development of Comoros and Africa. The Global Governance Initiative proposed by China have come at a most opportune time. Comoros stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese Mission to the AU and promote new progress in Comoros-China relations as well as Africa-China relations.