Ceremonial Beam Signing Marks Progress at Yarmouth Regional Hospital Emergency Department

CANADA, July 16 - Today, July 16, Premier Tim Houston joined healthcare leaders, project partners and construction teams at Yarmouth Regional Hospital to mark a major upcoming milestone in the expansion of the hospital’s emergency department.

The project will soon be ready for the steel beam that will be one of the last pieces of structural steel installed. In commemoration, Premier Houston and project partners signed the beam during an event at the hospital.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we see the new emergency department begin to take shape,” said Premier Houston. “This expansion will help improve access to emergency care for people in Yarmouth, Shelburne and Digby counties by creating a modern, larger space that better supports patients, families and healthcare providers.”

The project will double the size of the emergency department while also upgrading the hospital’s emergency power supply and generator systems. Once complete, the expanded emergency department will:

double capacity for patients and ambulances

include new waiting areas, trauma spaces and dedicated workspaces for healthcare staff and physicians

create more welcoming and comfortable spaces for patients and families

better meet current infection prevention and control standards

improve patient safety, privacy and confidentiality

provide enhanced spaces for patients requiring mental healthcare, including a therapeutic quiet room.

Construction of the new emergency department, which started in the spring of 2025, is expected to be complete in 2027.

Quotes:

“Our entire team at Yarmouth Regional Hospital is pleased to see progress on the redevelopment of the emergency department. This expanded emergency department isn’t just about space – it’s about improved patient flow, advanced technology, greater privacy and a better experience for both patients and healthcare providers. The community, our patients and our team are excited to see this transformative project move forward. We’re confident it will enhance our ability to manage complex emergencies and deliver compassionate care now and for future generations.”

— Dr. Cheryl Pugh, Medical Executive Director, Western Zone, Nova Scotia Health

“The new emergency department is a transformative investment in the future of healthcare in southwest Nova Scotia. We are grateful for the Province of Nova Scotia's commitment to making this important project a reality. With the support of our community, our community partners and the extraordinary generosity of our donors, including a recent anonymous donation of $7.75 million, we look forward to working together to help bring this vision to life.”

— Peggy Green, Chair, Yarmouth Hospital Foundation

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