Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. Joan Huffman Announce Continued Success of 2017 Retiree Healthcare Overhaul

July 16, 2026

“Lower Premiums for Retired Teachers and Educators”

AUSTIN – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Senate Finance Chair Joan Huffman, R-Houston, applauded the action of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) Board of Trustees in lowering premiums for retired teachers and educators under TRS-Care Medicare Advantage. This action comes as a direct result of the landmark 2017 legislative reforms authored by Sen. Joan Huffman and championed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The reforms, combined with diligent management by TRS and other factors, have continued to produce major savings and stabilize the program that serves thousands of retired educators and public-school employees.

Approximately 160,000 TRS-Care Medicare Advantage retirees and their families will benefit from these premium reductions. TRS reported that collectively, retirees will save nearly $48 million in premiums in 2027, averaging to individual retirees and dependents saving between $300-$600 annually.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement:

“Providing for our retired teachers has been a consistent priority for the Texas Senate and me every legislative session. Through focused legislative reforms and appropriations, we have created a solid retirement system that will provide for educators for generations to come. And now, it is exciting to see the system performing so well that premiums for these dedicated public servants could be lowered.”

Sen. Joan Huffman issued the following statement:

“In 2017, the Texas Legislature acted decisively to prevent a looming $1 billion deficit from collapsing the TRS-Care program. Through targeted funding and smart plan design changes, we gave TRS the tools and stability needed to lower costs. I am thrilled those reforms are now delivering real results: meaningful premium reductions for Medicare Advantage participants across Texas.”

The 2017 overhaul not only averted crisis but positioned the program for long-term success. What was once a financially fragile system is now generating substantial savings that are being returned directly to retirees in the form of lower monthly premiums.

Lt. Gov. Patrick and Sen. Huffman reaffirmed their strong commitment to public education retirees and issued the following joint statement:

“The Texas Senate will continue to prioritize the health care and pension security of our TRS retirees — the dedicated men and women who educated generations of Texas students.”