David Ryan Salon Brings Expensive Brunette and Low-Maintenance Color to Trophy Club

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As summer 2026 favors dimensional brunette over high-contrast highlights, the Trophy Club salon tailors it to clients who want polish with fewer touch-ups.

TROPHY CLUB, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The brunette is having a luxury moment this summer, and David Ryan Salon 's Trophy Club location is fielding steady requests for what colorists now call expensive brunette, a multi-tonal, glossy take on brown hair that favors depth and dimension over flat single-process color. The look suits a clientele that wants a finished appearance with minimal weekly maintenance.The shift mirrors a national trend. Across 2026, clients have moved away from high-upkeep platinum and toward dimensional brunette shades such as mocha melt, espresso, and warm caramel ribbons. The appeal is longevity. Dimensional brunette grows out softly and stretches the time between appointments, a priority for the professionals and busy households across Trophy Club, Westlake, and Roanoke.David Ryan Salon tailors the technique to lifestyle. The salon is known for practical yet polished looks that move from country club events to professional settings, and dimensional brunette delivers exactly that: rich tone for the office, light-reflective movement for evening events, and a grow-out that does not demand a salon visit every three weeks.Maintaining brunette depth through a Texas summer takes more than the right formula. Intense sun and humidity can dull tone and pull warmth unevenly, so David Ryan Salon selects professional products from lines including Kérastase, Redken, and Wella that protect color vibrancy and structural integrity against heat and humidity. Stylists also build each shade with gloss and tonal layering rather than a single flat application, which keeps brown hair from reading dull as it fades."Expensive brunette works here because it photographs beautifully and still looks polished weeks later. Clients want depth they can wear from a meeting to a country club dinner without a touch-up," said David Ryan, Owner and Master Stylist at David Ryan Salon in Trophy Club, TX The technique also fits the calendar. The salon recommends booking color services and special-event styling at least two weeks ahead during wedding season and holiday periods, guidance that helps clients secure dimensional color before galas, reunions, and summer weddings. Every service begins with a consultation that assesses base color, texture, and upkeep preference before a formula is set, so the finished shade matches both the client's coloring and how often they want to return.That consultation-first approach answers a frequent concern among local clients who have tried to maintain brown hair through prior summers only to watch it turn flat or brassy. By layering tone and finishing with gloss, the salon keeps brunette looking intentional rather than grown-out.David Ryan Salon is a luxury hair salon with locations in Trophy Club and Flower Mound, Texas, specializing in custom color, balayage, precision cutting, extensions, and smoothing treatments. Founded by Owner and Master Stylist David Ryan, the salon pairs ongoing stylist education with professional-grade products to deliver personalized results. Learn more at https://davidryansalons.com/hair-salon-trophy-club-tx/ ###Media ContactDavid Ryan SalonAddress: 2210 TX-114 Suite 240, Trophy Club, TX 76262Phone: (972) 691-0022Website: https://davidryansalons.com/hair-salon-trophy-club-tx/

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