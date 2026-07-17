Governor Morrisey Announces $10.5 Million to Help West Virginians Overcome Health Barriers and Return to Work ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced $10.5 million in funding opportunities through the State's Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) to help West Virginians overcome health-related barriers to employment and successfully return to the workforce. Released under the Health to Prosperity (HTP) initiative, the funding opportunities are part of the $145 million made available to date through the Rural Health Transformation Program, which is helping expand access to care and support innovative approaches to better health across West Virginia.

"One of the best ways to increase workforce participation is by improving healthcare outcomes," said Governor Morrisey. "These investments help more West Virginians get the care they need, return to work, and take advantage of the opportunities we're creating across our state."

Together, these investments are designed to improve healthcare outcomes by addressing two significant drivers of workforce disengagement in West Virginia: chronic physical health conditions and substance use disorder (SUD). While each funding opportunity targets a distinct population, both encourage coordinated approaches that align healthcare services, support systems, and employer engagement to help individuals improve their health and successfully return to work.

Approximately $8.5 million is available to support health-to-work programs for individuals whose chronic physical health conditions have contributed to unemployment or ongoing work disruption. Proposed models may address conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory illness, musculoskeletal conditions, and other chronic health challenges through coordinated care navigation, employer engagement, workplace accommodations, and individualized return-to-work planning.

In addition, approximately $2 million is available to support recovery-focused return-to-work programs for individuals whose substance use disorder has contributed to unemployment or workforce disruption. Proposed approaches may include peer recovery support, recovery navigation, treatment and recovery coordination, employer engagement, and structured pathways that help participants transition back into employment while receiving ongoing support to sustain long-term workforce participation.

Proposed models are encouraged to reduce barriers to employment, improve access to services, support long-term stability, and help participants successfully return to and remain in the workforce. The funding opportunities will close on the following dates:

Restoring WV's Workforce through Health-to-Work Programs for Substance Use Disorder (RHT-AFA-07-06-2026-HTP) - Monday, July 20

Restoring WV's Workforce through Health-to-Work Programs for Chronic Conditions (RHT-AFA-06-30-2026-HTP) - Monday, July 20

"Employment can be an important contributor to long-term health, stability, and quality of life," said Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. "These funding opportunities encourage innovative partnerships that connect healthcare, recovery supports, and workforce resources in ways that help individuals address barriers to employment and build a path toward long-term success."

Eligible applicants may access the active solicitations through the state's procurement and grants management system at wvOASIS.gov. Interested organizations are encouraged to review the full solicitation materials for detailed eligibility requirements, submission instructions, and key deadlines.

This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the financial assistance award totaling $199,476,098.72 with 100% funded by CMS HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.