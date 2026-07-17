Governor Morrisey Announces $75 Million Fort Hill Bridge Rehabilitation ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced a comprehensive, once-in-a-generation rehabilitation of the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge, commonly known as the Fort Hill Bridge.

"The Fort Hill Bridge is one of the most important transportation assets in West Virginia, and investing in its future means investing in the future of our state," said Governor Morrisey. “By awarding this $75 million contract to West Virginia-based Triton Construction, we're making a major investment in the safety and reliability of our busiest bridge while keeping taxpayer dollars here at home supporting West Virginia workers.”

The Fort Hill Bridge is the busiest bridge in West Virginia, carrying approximately 100,000 vehicles each day along the Interstate 64 corridor through Charleston.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation has awarded a $74.5 million contract to Triton Construction, a West Virginia-based contractor. The project includes complete replacement of the bridge deck and barrier walls on the main span and four access ramps, structural steel repairs to the bridge’s arch, and restoration of the concrete piers.

The Fort Hill Bridge project is part of a broader effort to strengthen transportation infrastructure across the Mountain State. As part of that effort, Governor Morrisey directed WVDOT Secretary Todd Rumbaugh to conduct a comprehensive review of all 7,000 bridges in West Virginia to identify future maintenance needs and prioritize long-term investments.

“We’re not waiting for problems to find us,” Governor Morrisey said. “I’ve directed Secretary Rumbaugh to conduct a comprehensive review of every bridge in West Virginia so we stay ahead of maintenance needs, protect drivers, and keep our infrastructure supporting economic growth in every corner of the Mountain State.”

Preliminary work, including construction of median crossovers, will begin this fall using off-peak and nighttime hours to avoid traffic disruptions during the winter holiday shopping season. Major traffic shifts are expected to begin in early 2027.