Governor Morrisey Announces More Than $25 Million to Expand Prevention-Focused Health Programs ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced more than $25 million in new funding opportunities through the State's Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) to help more West Virginians prevent chronic disease and improve their health. With today's announcement, the Administration has now made more than $145 million in Rural Health Transformation Program funding opportunities available to improve health outcomes, strengthen the healthcare workforce, and build a healthier West Virginia.

"West Virginia cannot build the workforce of the future unless we improve the health of our people," said Governor Morrisey. "These investments are about producing better health outcomes, preventing chronic disease, and helping more West Virginians get back into the workforce. That's good for families, good for employers, and good for the future of our state." The funding announcements include a $24.1 million opportunity to support clinically integrated nutrition and lifestyle interventions and a $1.5 million opportunity to establish a statewide wellness referral network and technology platform. Together, these investments will create a more connected, prevention-focused healthcare system that promotes healthier lifestyles, improves coordination among healthcare providers and community organizations, and helps West Virginians access the services they need to achieve better health outcomes.

The funding announcements include the Improving Health Outcomes Through Nutrition and Lifestyle AFA, which makes up to $24.1 million available to support clinically integrated, evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle interventions that address upstream contributors to chronic disease. Proposed activities may include food-as-medicine approaches, physical activity and weight management programs, smoking cessation services, respiratory health supports, and other wellness-focused interventions designed to improve measurable health outcomes among high-risk populations.

Complementing that effort, the Integrated Wellness Data & Closed-Loop Referral Program Operator AFA, which makes up to $1.5 million available, seeks a statewide program operator to design, implement, and manage an integrated wellness referral platform that connects healthcare providers, community organizations, and residents.

The platform is intended to support referrals to services such as nutrition counseling, diabetes prevention programs, physical activity initiatives, and other community-based wellness resources while providing greater visibility into participation and outcomes.

Together, these opportunities reflect the State's commitment to prevention, personal responsibility, nutrition, and healthier lifestyles, consistent with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative and Governor Morrisey's broader vision for improving health outcomes across West Virginia.

These opportunities will close on the following dates:

Improving Health Outcomes Through Nutrition and Lifestyle (RHT-AFA-06-24-2026-PHA) – due Monday, July 20

Integration into Data Systems (RHT-AFA-07-07-2026-PHA) – due Tuesday, July 21

"Many of the factors that influence health happen outside of a traditional healthcare setting," said Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. "These opportunities encourage partnerships between healthcare providers and community organizations while supporting approaches that make it easier for individuals to access services that promote health and wellness. The goal is to foster a more coordinated and prevention-focused system that supports healthier outcomes over time."

Eligible applicants may access the active solicitations through the state's procurement and grants management system at wvOASIS.gov. Interested organizations are encouraged to review the full material packet for detailed eligibility requirements, submission instructions, and key deadlines.

This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the financial assistance award totaling $199,476,098.72 with 100% funded by CMS HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.