David Ryan Salon Breaks Down Summer 2026 Bronde Color Trend for Flower Mound

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The Flower Mound salon's stylists explain why bronde and golden-hour blonde lead summer requests and how the looks hold up against Texas heat and humidity.

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer hair color in 2026 has moved decisively toward low-maintenance dimension, and stylists at David Ryan Salon report that two requests now lead the books at the Flower Mound location: bronde blends and golden-hour blonde. Both shades trade high-contrast highlights for soft, sunlit tones that grow out without a harsh line, a shift that carries practical weight in a region known for long, bright summers.The trend reflects a broader move across the industry. Colorists nationwide describe summer 2026 as the season of barely-there, born-with-it color, with warm beige, caramel, and mocha tones replacing the icy platinum and stark highlights of recent years. Bronde, the blend of blonde and brunette, sits at the center of that conversation because it flatters a wide range of bases while requiring fewer salon visits.For Flower Mound clients, longevity is more than a convenience. The area sees roughly 233 sunny days a year and a humid subtropical climate that fades tone and roughens texture faster than drier regions. David Ryan Salon builds its color work around that reality, using techniques such as root melting and hand-painted balayage that keep grow-out soft and reduce the frequency of touch-ups through the hottest months.The salon measures every color formula with the Vish Color Management System, which records exact product amounts for each guest. That record lets stylists reproduce a tone precisely from one appointment to the next, a detail that matters when a client returns in August to refresh color first applied in June."Bronde and golden-hour blonde look expensive without demanding monthly upkeep. In our climate, the goal is color that still looks intentional eight weeks later, and that comes down to placement and tone, not just shade," said David Ryan, Owner and Master Stylist at David Ryan Salon in Flower Mound, TX Durability starts with consultation. Stylists at the Flower Mound salon assess each guest's base color, texture, and lifestyle before recommending a formula, then pair the service with professional products from lines including Kérastase, Redken, and Wella that are selected to guard against humidity and sun exposure. Color-safe home care extends the result between visits.The approach answers a common frustration. Many clients arrive after summer sun has pulled their previous color brassy or uneven, and the salon's color-correction work rebuilds dimension without over-processing. David Ryan Salon serves guests from Flower Mound and surrounding Denton County communities, including Highland Village, Lewisville, and Argyle.David Ryan Salon is a luxury hair salon with locations in Flower Mound and Trophy Club, Texas, specializing in custom color, balayage, precision cutting, extensions, and smoothing treatments. Founded by Owner and Master Stylist David Ryan, the salon pairs ongoing stylist education with professional-grade products to deliver personalized results. Learn more at https://davidryansalons.com/hair-salon-flower-mound-tx/ ###Media ContactDavid Ryan SalonAddress: 4151 Cross Timbers Rd Suite 150, Flower Mound, TX 75028Phone: (972) 691-0022Website: https://davidryansalons.com/hair-salon-flower-mound-tx/

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