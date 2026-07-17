David Ryan Salon Marks 16 Years Styling Flower Mound and Trophy Club

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Founded in 2010, the two-location North Texas salon reaches a milestone only about one in four small businesses ever sees.

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Ryan Salon , the luxury hair studio founded by master stylist David Ryan in 2010, has reached its 16th year of operation, a milestone that places the business among a small share of independent salons to sustain operations past the decade-and-a-half mark.National data from the U.S. Small Business Administration shows that roughly one in four small businesses survive 15 years or more. David Ryan Salon has not only crossed that threshold but expanded to two full-service locations along the way, serving Flower Mound, Trophy Club, and neighboring communities including Southlake, Grapevine, Lewisville, Coppell, Highland Village, and Carrollton.David Ryan opened the original Flower Mound location at 4151 Cross Timbers Road after building 16 years of experience as a stylist and hands-on educator in the area. The salon later added a second studio at 2210 SH 114 in Trophy Club, staffing both with the same team and service standards. Together the locations offer precision cutting, custom color, balayage and blonding, extensions, smoothing treatments, and waxing.Central to the salon's longevity is a structured internal Level System that ranks stylists from Level 1 through Level 6 based on demonstrated skill and client demand. New stylists enter an ongoing education and mentoring track, advancing as their craft develops. The model gives guests a clear way to match a stylist's experience to their goals and budget, while giving team members a defined path to grow without leaving for another chair.That investment in people extends to the salon's culture. David Ryan Salon has built a workplace known for flexible scheduling and support for working parents, including single mothers balancing career and family. The approach has helped the salon keep talent in an industry where stylist turnover runs high, contributing to the consistency long-time clients cite when they return year after year."Sixteen years comes down to the people who keep showing up, both behind the chair and in it," said David Ryan, Owner and Master Stylist of David Ryan Salon in Flower Mound, TX . "We built a place where stylists grow and guests trust the result every visit."The salon's reputation reflects that consistency. Across review platforms, guests highlight the team's strength in color correction and hand-painted balayage, with 92 percent of Facebook reviewers recommending the business."Our guests have grown up with us, and now their daughters are sitting in our chairs," said Dana, General Manager. "Reaching year 16 in two communities means we have earned that trust twice over."Looking ahead, David Ryan Salon plans to keep expanding its education program and stylist roster across both Flower Mound and Trophy Club, while maintaining the personalized, consultation-first approach that has defined the studio since 2010.David Ryan Salon is a luxury hair salon with locations in Flower Mound and Trophy Club, Texas, offering precision cuts, custom color, balayage, extensions, smoothing treatments, and waxing. Founded in 2010 by master stylist David Ryan, the salon serves clients throughout the northern Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs. Learn more at https://davidryansalons.com/hair-salon-flower-mound-tx/ ###Media ContactDavid Ryan SalonAddress: 4151 Cross Timbers Rd Suite 150, Flower Mound, TX 75028Phone: (972) 691-0022Website: https://davidryansalons.com/hair-salon-flower-mound-tx/

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