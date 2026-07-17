Automotive Social Media Giant Announces Expansion to Apex, North Carolina Headquarters After 584% Year-Over-Year Growth

Willowood Ventures announces its new headquarters in Apex, North Carolina after 584% year over year growth Willowood Ventures grew 584% year over year with 600+ dealer partners, $4M/mo ad spend, and a 90% rebook rate

Automotive marketing firm behind the Facebook Sales Event moves to 1030 Classic Road, Suite 201 in Apex, NC to support 600+ dealer partners nationwide.

Dealers don't hire us for leads. They hire us for set appointments that show up and buy cars. The new Apex headquarters gives our team the space to keep that promise.” — Dominic Scruggs, Founder and CEO, Willowood Ventures

APEX, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willowood Ventures , the automotive marketing company known for its appointment-driven Facebook Sales Events, today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters at 1030 Classic Road, Suite 201, Apex, NC 27539. The move follows a period of rapid expansion in which the company grew 584% year over year.The new headquarters gives Willowood Ventures the room to scale its US-based bilingual business development center, its creative and media buying teams, and the client services staff supporting dealerships across the country."Dealers don't hire us for leads. They hire us for set appointments that show up and buy cars," said Dominic Scruggs, Founder and CEO of Willowood Ventures. "Growing 584% in a single year tells us the message is landing. The new Apex headquarters gives our team the space to keep that promise for every dealer partner we serve, and every one we add."Growth Built on a Different ModelWillowood Ventures runs targeted Facebook Sales Events that fill dealership showrooms with set appointments, not raw leads. Every campaign is worked by the company's US-based bilingual BDC inside Willowood's own CRM, with the dealer receiving a live login to watch appointments land in real time. Campaigns go live within 24 hours of signing, and the BDC responds to leads in under 3 minutes with a 98.6% lead response rate.The company's results explain the growth:- More than 600 dealer partners nationwide- $4 million per month in managed social advertising spend- Approximately 800% average ROI across campaigns- A 90% rebook rate among dealer partners- One dealer per market exclusivity, protecting every partner's territoryIn one recent campaign, a Buick GMC dealer in Missouri sold 62 units and added $297,688 in gross profit during a single 5-day event backed by 317 set appointments.Why Dealers Are Moving Budget to SocialIndustry research continues to validate the model. Studies cited by automotive lead provider Cyberlead show that car buyers now rank social networks as more important than dealership websites when choosing where to buy, 75% of car buyers say internet research including social media is the most helpful source when selecting a dealership, only 16% rely solely on dealership websites, and 66% of car shoppers admit to clicking on a dealership's Facebook ad."The shopper moved to social years ago. Most dealership ad budgets never followed," Scruggs said. "We built the machine that closes that gap, and the 584% growth number is what happens when dealers see it work in their own showroom."Booking Demand Ahead of the MoveWillowood Ventures operates on a one dealer per market basis, and event dates are filling ahead of the fourth quarter. Dealers can see the system live in a 15-minute demo Call direct: (843) 310-4108About Willowood VenturesWillowood Ventures is an automotive marketing agency headquartered in Apex, North Carolina. The company specializes in Facebook Sales Events that deliver set appointments to dealership showrooms, powered by a US-based bilingual BDC, a proprietary CRM with live dealer access, and $4 million per month in managed social advertising. Willowood Ventures serves more than 600 dealer partners with a 90% rebook rate and approximately 800% average ROI. Learn more at https://www.willowoodventures.com

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