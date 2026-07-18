Locsanity Expands Its Signature Summer Hair Challenge With New Coils Competition

The Locs All Summer Photo/Video Challenge The Coils All Summer Photo/Video Challenge

Annual summer campaign grows to celebrate both locs and loose natural coils through two community-driven photo and video challenges

We've watched the Locs All Summer Challenge grow into something our community genuinely looks forward to each year. Coils All Summer was the natural next step."” — Charmaine James

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locsanity , the plant-powered, self-manufactured hair and body care brand built for coily hair of all kinds, today announced the expansion of its signature annual summer hair celebration with the return of the Locs All Summer Photo/Video Challenge and the debut of the Coils All Summer Photo/Video Challenge. Together, the two community-driven competitions create dedicated spaces for people with locs and those embracing loose, natural coils to celebrate their hair, share their stories, and compete for prizes.Now in its third year, the Locs All Summer Challenge has grown into a highly anticipated annual tradition within the loc community. Last year's competition attracted more than 400 photo and video entries from participants celebrating their loc journeys across the United States. Building on that momentum, Locsanity is introducing the Coils All Summer Challenge, a brand-new companion competition created specifically for people wearing loose, natural coily hair, including those who style their coils in protective looks."We've watched the Locs All Summer Challenge grow into something our community genuinely looks forward to each year," said Charmaine James, Founder and CEO of Locsanity. "Coils All Summer was the natural next step. Not everyone in our community wears locs, and we wanted a space that celebrates the full range of coily hair textures and the styles that protect and nurture them."Together, the two challenges reflect Locsanity's broader mission to create inclusive spaces where every person with coily hair can feel seen, celebrated, and inspired.Last Year's Locs All Summer WinnersLast year's Locs All Summer Challenge saw an outpouring of community participation, with three winners taking home Locsanity e-gift card prizes out of hundreds of applicants:● 1st Place: Stefany Reynolds, $500 Locsanity e-gift card● 2nd Place: Roshida Gigger, $250 Locsanity e-gift card● 3rd Place: Jamesetta Johnson, $100 Locsanity e-gift cardNew This Year: Team Green vs. Team YellowNew for 2026, both challenges introduce a friendly Team Green vs. Team Yellow competition. Participants will choose whether to represent Team Green (Growth) or Team Yellow (Happiness) and are encouraged to wear their team's signature color in their submission. The added element transforms each challenge into a vibrant community celebration, encouraging participants to express both their personal style and the values they want to represent.2026 PrizesThis year, Locsanity is raising the stakes on its top prize. Winners of both the Locs All Summer and Coils All Summer Challenges will compete for the following prizes:● 1st Place: $500 VISAe-gift card● 2nd Place: $250 Locsanity e-gift card● 3rd Place: $100 Locsanity e-gift cardHow to EnterWhether you're proudly rocking locs or embracing your natural coils, Locsanity invites participants across the United States to join the celebration by submitting a photo or short video showcasing their unique style. Entries are now open and close on Sunday, September 13, 2026, with winners announced on Monday, September 21, 2026.To enter, participants should visit the corresponding challenge website and upload their photo or video entry:● Locs All Summer Challenge: www.locsallsummer.com ● Coils All Summer Challenge: www.coilsallsummer.com Participants are also encouraged to post their photo or video to social media, tag @Locsanity, and use the corresponding hashtag for the challenge they're entering, either #LocsAllSummer or #CoilsAllSummer, along with their chosen team, Team Green or Team Yellow.Full contest details, eligibility requirements, and official rules are available on each challenge website.--About LocsanityLocsanity is a Black- and woman-owned, self-manufactured, plant-powered hair and body care brand based in Coral Springs, Florida. Designed specifically for coily hair of all kinds, including locs, loose natural styles, protective styles, and hair worn under wigs, Locsanity combines high-quality ingredients with a deep commitment to education and community. Through initiatives like the Locs All Summer and Coils All Summer challenges, the company continues to celebrate the diversity, creativity, and confidence of the natural hair community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.