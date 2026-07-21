Michigan Developer Launches TradeMyLease, a Free Car Lease Transfer Marketplace

Drivers can exit a lease or take one over with no listing fees, success fees, or commissions - every listing is human-verified before it goes live

I got tired of competitor lease sites charging me to list, then hounding me to buy marketing add-ons I never wanted. So I built the opposite.” — Michael Mikhjian, Founder of TradeMyLease

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TradeMyLease ( trademylease.com ), a new online marketplace for car lease takeovers, launched this month with a pricing model its category hasn't seen before: zero. No fee to list a lease, no fee to take one over, and no commission when a transfer completes.The average early lease termination costs a driver roughly $2,400. A bank-approved lease transfer - where a qualified new driver assumes the remaining payments - typically costs a few hundred dollars in lender fees instead. But the established transfer marketplaces charge on top of that: listing fees starting around $75 to $99, plus success fees or transfer commissions of $150 or more when a deal closes.TradeMyLease charges none of it. The only fee in a transfer is the one the lease bank itself collects, which drivers would pay whether they used a marketplace or called the bank directly."I got tired of competitor lease sites charging me to list, then hounding me to buy marketing add-ons I never wanted," said Michael Mikhjian, founder of TradeMyLease and the Troy-based software firm MKN Web Solutions. "So I built the opposite. Post your lease, find someone to take it over, and keep your money. That's the whole pitch."Human verification on every listingRather than letting anything post instantly, TradeMyLease holds every listing for review. Sellers must upload a photo of the car's VIN plate and odometer - proof of physical access to the vehicle - and each VIN is cross-checked against the federal NHTSA database before a person on the TradeMyLease team approves the listing, usually within 24 hours.Every published listing carries a verification panel showing exactly what has been confirmed - VIN, odometer, window sticker, lease contract, payment history, driver's license - and what hasn't. Unverified items are labeled as such rather than hidden."Trust is the whole product on a marketplace like this," Mikhjian said. "If a listing says the payment is $400 a month and the payments badge is checked, that means a human on our team saw a bank statement with that number on it."Short-term leases for buyers, an exit for sellersFor sellers, the site offers a way out of a lease without eating a termination penalty. For buyers, lease takeovers are one of the only mainstream ways to drive a newer car for a short commitment - many listings have under 18 months remaining, and some come with cash incentives from the seller.The site also publishes free tools alongside the marketplace, including a lease takeover calculator, a directory of every major lease bank's transfer policies and fees, and buyer and seller guides covering credit approval, paperwork, and pricing.The free car lease transfer marketplace is live now at trademylease.com. Listings and transfers are free for both parties.About TradeMyLeaseTradeMyLease is a free marketplace for car lease takeovers and broker lease deals, built and operated by MKN Web Solutions, LLC, a custom software development firm based in Troy, Michigan, founded in 2011. Learn more at trademylease.com and mkn.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.