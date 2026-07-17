Transparent Hourly Rates and Free Moving Supplies Position Simple Moving as a Trusted Los Angeles Moving Company

Simple Moving Company

Simple Moving offers Los Angeles residents transparent hourly pricing, free packing supplies, no deposit, and zero cancellation fees on every local move.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simple Moving, a licensed and insured moving company serving Los Angeles and the surrounding region, is drawing attention across the local market for a pricing model built entirely around transparency. With clear hourly rates, free moving supplies, no deposit requirement, and zero cancellation fees, the company is addressing one of the most common frustrations residents face when hiring a mover: unexpected costs that surface only after the truck is loaded.For years, hidden fees and vague estimates have shaped how many people view the moving industry. Simple Moving takes the opposite approach. Every local move is billed at a straightforward hourly rate with a three-hour minimum, and long-distance relocations are quoted at a flat rate so customers know the full cost before moving day arrives. There are no last-minute surprises, no padded charges, and no pressure tactics. This clarity has helped position the company as a dependable choice for households and businesses that want certainty from the first phone call to the final box.The company reinforces that value with a package of complimentary materials that many competitors treat as add-ons. Customers receive free protective packing along with wardrobe boxes, padded blankets, TV boxes, moving pads, shrink wrap, tape, dollies, tools, and straps at no additional charge. Free assembly and reassembly, loading and unloading, and extra stops are also included on off-peak days, giving budget-conscious movers a genuine reason to plan ahead. The result is a service that protects both belongings and wallets.As experienced local movers in Los Angeles , the Simple Moving crews understand the practical realities of relocating within the city. They plan around extreme traffic, tight parking restrictions, high-rise access rules, and the wide range of property types found across the metro, from hillside homes to compact apartments. That hands-on familiarity allows the team to avoid delays and handle each stage of the move with efficiency and care, which directly supports the transparent-pricing promise by keeping jobs on schedule. Simple Moving offers a complete range of relocation options for the Los Angeles community, including local moving, long-distance moving, residential and commercial moves, senior moving, labor-only service, and last-minute moves. Additional services cover packing and unpacking, piano moving, gym equipment moving, heavy-item handling, and hauling and removal. Every service is delivered by trained, professional crews using a modern, well-maintained truck fleet. Whether a customer is moving a studio apartment or a full office, the company applies the same standards of safety, efficiency, and clear communication.Trust is central to how the company operates. As a fully licensed and insured Los Angeles moving company , Simple Moving holds USDOT 3126394 and CAL-T 191762, giving customers verifiable proof that their move is legal, protected, and handled by a legitimate operator. Combined with the no-deposit policy and zero cancellation fees, this framework removes much of the financial risk that often accompanies booking a mover weeks in advance. Customers can reserve a crew and truck with confidence and adjust their plans if circumstances change. The company serves Los Angeles, Orange County, and the San Fernando Valley from its locations at 9696 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, and 1919 Vineburn Ave, Ste 12, Los Angeles, CA 90032. Its process is designed to be simple: customers request a quote online or by phone, choose a preferred date, and let the crew manage packing, loading, transport, and unloading from start to finish. For residents comparing options, the company publishes its full pricing structure openly, and anyone can review the transparent moving rates before committing to a booking.Simple Moving began with a straightforward belief that relocating should be stress-free, and that principle continues to guide its pricing, its service standards, and its relationship with the Los Angeles community. As demand for honest, upfront moving services grows across the city, the company remains focused on delivering dependable results without hidden costs.

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