Public Protector South Africa briefs media on on-going systemic investigation into allegations of inadequate enforcement by various organs of state, 17 Jul

Public Protector South Africa holds a media briefing

The Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) will on Friday, 17 July 2026, hold a media briefing to provide an update on an on-going systemic investigation into allegations of inadequate enforcement by various organs of state of prescripts regulating food safety and hygiene standards within the informal business sector including spaza shops, hawkers and other food preparation premises

The briefing will be addressed by Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka and Deputy Public Protector Advocate Dinkie Dube. It will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 July 2026

Time: 10:00 - 12:00

Venue: Public Protector House, 175 Lunnon Road, Pretoria

Members of the media are invited to be part of the briefing. Kindly RSVP via WhatsApp with Mr. Mothebe Mokgatlhe on 081 459 9173 or via email to Mothebem@pprotect.org

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