Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,067 in the last 365 days.

Public Protector South Africa briefs media on on-going systemic investigation into allegations of inadequate enforcement by various organs of state, 17 Jul

 Public Protector South Africa holds a media briefing

The Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) will on Friday, 17 July 2026, hold a media briefing to provide an update on an on-going systemic investigation into allegations of inadequate enforcement by various organs of state of prescripts regulating food safety and hygiene standards within the informal business sector including spaza shops, hawkers and other food preparation premises

The briefing will be addressed by Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka and Deputy Public Protector Advocate Dinkie Dube. It will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 July 2026
Time: 10:00 - 12:00
Venue: Public Protector House, 175 Lunnon Road, Pretoria

Members of the media are invited to be part of the briefing. Kindly RSVP via WhatsApp with Mr. Mothebe Mokgatlhe on 081 459 9173 or via email to Mothebem@pprotect.org

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public Protector South Africa briefs media on on-going systemic investigation into allegations of inadequate enforcement by various organs of state, 17 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.