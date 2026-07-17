Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa engages North West young farmers, 23 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ms Nokuzola Capa, will host a dialogue with young farmers and students in Mahikeng, North West on Thursday, 23 July 2026. The dialogue forms part of the department's ongoing efforts to promote youth participation in agriculture, strengthen their role in agrifood systems, and unlock opportunities for them to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the sector.

The dialogue will focus on the following key priorities:

Deepening the role of academic and research institutions as catalysts for promoting youth participation in agrifood systems;

Amplifying the voice and meaningful participation of youth in shaping the future of agrifood systems;

Advancing tailored youth empowerment initiatives to increase the number of young farmers and agripreneurs; and

Promoting the adoption of smart farming methods and use of technology to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 July 2026

Time: 09:00–14:00

Venue: North-West University, Mahikeng Campus

To RSVP, kindly contact: Innocent Mhlanga on 0636930353 or Email: InnocentM@nda.gov.za