Governor Kotek Responds to President Trump’s Attacks on U.S. Elections

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s primetime address this evening:

“Oregon's elections belong to Oregonians, not politicians in Washington, D.C.,” Governor Kotek said. “Repeated investigations, audits, and court decisions have consistently failed to substantiate widespread election fraud anywhere in the country. Oregon will continue to rely on facts, the rule of law, and the dedicated public servants who administer our elections. I have confidence in the experienced public servants who administer our elections, and I will continue to defend Oregon's authority to ensure every eligible voter can cast a ballot in secure, fair, and transparent elections.”

Since November 2024, Governor Kotek has taken actions to uphold and protect Oregon’s values, including collaborating with statewide elected officials to address emerging issues with swift action. Governor Kotek will continue to do everything in her power to respond to President Trump’s attacks, including his attempt to undermine Oregon’s vote-by-mail system. Oregon has been a national leader in vote-by-mail for more than 25 years. After voters approved the system in the late 1990s, Oregon became the first state in the nation to conduct all elections entirely by mail in 2000. Since then, Oregonians have consistently voted safely, securely, and conveniently through a system that election officials across the country often cite as a model for accessibility and participation.