With a three-Year Absolute Revenue Growth of 140%, SystemDomain Ranks No. 159 on Financial Times Ranking as “The America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026"

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SystemDomain is pleased to announce SystemDomain is No. 159 on Financial Times’ seventh annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. The List ranks companies by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2021 and 2024. The 300 businesses in the final ranking span sectors ranging from IT, logistics, fintech health, science and marketing.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as #159 on the Financial Times' 'America's Fastest Growing Companies 2026' list. This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our employees, the trust of our clients, and the strong partnerships we have built over the years. At SystemDomain, we remain committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation through innovative Cybersecurity, Identity & Access Management, Cloud, AI, and Digital Solutions.”, said Shubhi Garg, CEO at SystemDomain, Inc.The List ranks companies by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2021 and 2024. The 300 businesses in the final ranking span sectors ranging from IT, logistics, fintech health, science and marketing. The ranking is not necessarily a reflection of the size of countries’ economies but, rather, their ability to innovate and the willingness of their high-growth companies to be candid with financial information.The FT Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 is a list of the 300 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in revenues between 2021 and 2024. The ranking was created through a complex procedure.Additional Recognitions Earned by SystemDomain:#72 Inc. Magazine Midwest Region Fastest Growing Private Companies 2026#2932 in Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies 2025#186 in Financial Times America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025#59 in Inc. Magazine Midwest Region Fastest Growing Private Companies 2025#2321 in Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies 2024Named to the Fast 100 Enterprises list by US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce forboth 2023 and 2024#111 in Financial Times America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024#1354 in Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies 2023#62 in Inc. 5000 Midwest Region Fastest Growing Private Companies 2023Recipient of the Fast 50 Award by NMSDC in 2022About SystemDomain Inc.SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in AI, Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide cost-effective services.For More Information, visit www.systemdomaininc.com

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