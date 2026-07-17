READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent's Meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Ali Al-Zaidi

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. Secretary Bessent congratulated Prime Minister Al-Zaidi on his recent designation as Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq and reaffirmed the longstanding partnership among the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Government of Iraq, and the Central Bank of Iraq to combat illicit finance and strengthen Iraq’s financial sector.

Secretary Bessent emphasized the importance of close coordination with the Trump Administration to counter the threat posed by Iran. The Secretary also underscored Treasury’s support for the Government of Iraq’s efforts to deliver prosperity and freedom for the Iraqi people and reaffirmed continued cooperation to advance the shared security and economic interests of the United States and Iraq.

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