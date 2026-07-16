2-alarm apartment building fire displaces residents in the Wallingford neighborhood

SEATTLE – At 6:21 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke coming from a residential building in the 100 block of N. 45th St. Engine 9 arrived first on scene, followed moments later by Ladder 8 and Battalion 4. Engine 9 reported smoke coming from the roof of a three-story apartment building. Once a working fire was confirmed, the incident was upgraded to a full response and additional units were dispatched.

Crews made entry into the building and located the fire in the attic void space above the third floor. The fire spread through the void space impacting all third-floor apartment units. The building was evacuated and firefighters completed the primary search of the entire structure to ensure all residents were safely out.

At 7:03 a.m., the incident was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire to bring in additional crews to assist in the fire fight. Eleven fire engines and six ladder trucks responded to the incident, in addition to command and support staff. In total, more than 80 firefighters were on scene.

Firefighters put water on the fire from the roof and the third floor. They pulled the ceiling apart in every third-floor apartment unit to gain access to the fire. While firefighters were on the roof, they reported an area with pavers making the surface inaccessible. An exclusionary zone was established as they were unable to determine the stability of the roof in that section.

At 7:38 a.m., command reported the fire was under control. Crews continued putting out hot spots and working on overhaul to remove smoldering debris from the building.

Command reported the fire was extinguished at 8:13 a.m. Some crews will remain on scene to monitor throughout the day.

All 12 apartment units are unable to be reoccupied at this time. The red cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.