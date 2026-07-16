City of Seattle Statement on Ruling in Denny Blaine Park Trial

SEATTLE—In response to a ruling in a lawsuit regarding Denny Blaine Park, the City of Seattle released the following joint statement from Mayor Katie B. Wilson, City Attorney Erika Evans, and Parks & Recreation Interim Superintendent Michele Finnegan:

The City is thankful that the Court agreed that Denny Blaine Park should stay open for all to enjoy, and provided guidance on how to keep it that way. We will continue to seek a sustainable balance between the neighbor and community concerns this case has spotlighted. The City is committed to preserving the park’s longstanding character as a welcoming clothing-optional space for the communities that have long valued and enjoyed the park.

We appreciate the partnership of Friends of Denny Blaine throughout this litigation and their longstanding advocacy for preserving the park’s unique character. We also recognize the park’s enduring significance to Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community and remain committed to ensuring it continues to be a welcoming, inclusive, and safe space for all who value and enjoy it.