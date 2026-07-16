Seattle Parks and Recreation Invites Community To Celebrate At View Ridge Playfield Play Area

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to invite the community to View Ridge Playfield Play Area, 4408 NE 70th St. on Wednesday, July 22 from 4 to 6 pm for a fun evening at the recently renovated play area featuring music and popsicles. This event celebrates the successful play area and restroom renovation at View Ridge Playfield.

The improvements are part of Seattle Parks and Recreation’s ongoing commitment to delivering safe, inclusive, and fun play spaces for all Seattle. The design incorporated community feedback and was designed by SPR Landscape Architects. We appreciate the community’s patience during construction and are happy welcoming families back to this renovated neighborhood play area along with the recently renovated Bryant Neighborhood Playground, and Ward Springs Park play areas all renovated under the same construction contract and all opened in 2026. Each park offers opportunities for sliding, climbing and exploring. Be sure to check them all out this summer!

Seattle Park District provided the funding for these projects, as well as funding for other improvements across Seattle’s nearly 500 parks, playfields, and community centers to remain welcoming places for recreation, learning, and healthy communities

For more information on the ribbon cutting celebration please contact Karen O’Connor at karen.oconnor@seattle.gov.