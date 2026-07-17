Beyond Image Generation: PixAI Expands AI Editing, LoRAs, and Image-to-Video for Anime Creators

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From AI-powered anime image generation and editing to custom LoRAs and conversational creation, PixAI offers a broad set of tools for anime creators.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PixAI , an anime-style AI art platform and creator community, offers a broad range of tools designed for anime creation. Powered by proprietary anime-focused models, the platform combines image generation, AI editing, community models, animation, and conversational creation.As AI-assisted art evolves, creators increasingly need more than image generation alone. Character consistency, flexible editing, reusable models, and animation have become important for developing original characters, visual stories, and digital content. PixAI brings these capabilities into an anime-focused platform for users with different levels of experience.At the core of PixAI is anime-style image generation. Users can create artwork from text descriptions, reference images, or natural-language conversations with Mio.2, PixAI’s conversational AI assistant. Auto Complete, Prompt Helper, and Image to Prompt help users develop prompts and generate results more efficiently, while multiple proprietary models support different illustration styles and visual preferences.PixAI also offers a range of AI-powered editing tools that provide different levels of control through a variety of editing methods. PixAI Flow Edit lets users iterate on images through a continuous editing workflow. It is powered by two models that intuitively understand natural-language prompts: PixAI Edit Pro , which provides advanced instruction following, multi-image understanding, and precise control; and PixAI Reference Pro , which allows users to guide edits with up to 10 reference images, helping preserve specific characters, outfits, styles, and other visual details.For even finer control, additional AI-powered editing features allow users to generate image variations, enhance image quality, mask and paint over specific areas, and extend the canvas without recreating the original image.Alongside PixAI’s proprietary anime-focused models, such as Tsubaki.2 and Haruka v2, the platform features a growing ecosystem of community-created LoRAs. Users can apply character, outfit, pose, and style LoRAs or train custom LoRAs for original characters and more consistent visual results. Community model sharing gives creators access to a wider range of specialized options.PixAI’s Image-to-Video feature enables users to turn static illustrations into animated clips with character movement, camera motion, and visual effects. The feature can be used for character showcases, social media content, visual novels, and other anime-inspired projects.Together, these capabilities position PixAI as more than an AI image generator. By combining anime-focused models, specialized tools, and a creator community, PixAI gives users more ways to create, refine, and share anime-style content.“Our goal is not simply to help users generate a single image,” said a Mewtant spokesperson. “By offering tools for illustration, editing, custom models, animation, and conversational creation, PixAI gives creators more ways to develop and express their ideas.”Guided by the slogan “Imagination, made real,” PixAI continues to develop anime-focused models and creative features that make digital creation more approachable for users around the world.About PixAIPixAI is an anime-style AI art platform. Powered by its proprietary image foundation model, PixAI has been trusted by 15 million+ registered users across the US, Korea, and Japan since 2022. The platform offers a full creative toolkit—from anime-style illustration and image generation to image-to-video—alongside a social gallery where creators generate over 200 million artworks every month. Its conversational assistant, Mio.2, lets anyone turn a plain description into finished anime art, no prompts required.Media Contactcooperation@withpixai.artMewtant Inc.

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