Texas Recreation and Park Society Appoints Rich DePalma as Executive Director

Rich DePalma, New Executive Director of the Texas Park and Recreation Society

Statewide parks and recreation organization selects experienced public affairs, nonprofit and community-engagement leader following nationwide search.

He understands the opportunities and challenges facing parks and recreation professionals” — TRAPS Board President Aaron Dobson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Recreation and Park Society today announced the appointment of Rich DePalma as its new Executive Director.The appointment follows a nationwide recruitment process which the Board of Directors unanimously selected DePalma to lead the organization.“Rich brings the experience, relationships and strategic leadership necessary to help TRAPS build upon its strong foundation,” said TRAPS Board President Aaron Dobson. “He understands the opportunities and challenges facing parks and recreation professionals, and he shares the Board’s commitment to strengthening education, advocacy, professional development and member services throughout Texas.”DePalma brings more than 20 years of experience in parks and recreation, public affairs, strategic consulting, community engagement, nonprofit leadership and public-sector initiatives.Before joining TRAPS, DePalma served as a Vice President with FGM Architects, where he worked with communities throughout Texas on public projects, including parks and recreation facilities. His work has included strategic planning, public engagement, partnerships and the identification of traditional and alternative funding opportunities for public projects.DePalma was already actively involved with TRAPS before his appointment. He most recently served on the TRAPS Legislative Committee and has supported the Society through professional presentations and organizational sponsorship. He is a frequent speaker at both the Texas Recreation and Park Society Institute and the National Recreation and Park Association Annual Conference.“I am deeply honored to serve as Executive Director of the Texas Recreation and Park Society,” DePalma said. “TRAPS has a proud history of supporting the professionals who create exceptional parks, programs, facilities and public spaces across our state. I look forward to listening to our members and working with our staff and partners to expand the value TRAPS provides to the profession and the communities they serve.”DePalma currently serves as Board President of the Barton Springs Conservancy and on the advisory board of Hispanic Professionals in Parks and Recreation.His previous civic and nonprofit leadership includes serving as Vice Chair of the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Board, President of the TreeFolks Board of Directors, Austin Parks Foundation Board of Directors, and Co-Founder of Friends of Dick Nichols Park. He has also served on numerous public advisory bodies addressing sustainability, conservation, community development and public investment.About the Texas Recreation and Park SocietyThe Texas Recreation and Park Society is a statewide professional organization dedicated to advancing the quality of life in Texas through parks, recreation and leisure opportunities. TRAPS supports parks and recreation professionals through education, professional development, advocacy, networking, leadership opportunities and the exchange of ideas and best practices.

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