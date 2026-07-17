Registration is Aug. 3-14 for Maui youth basketball league that starts this fall

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will accept registration forms starting Aug. 3 through Aug. 14, 2026, for its Menehune Basketball League that begins this fall on Maui.

All boys and girls in sixth, seventh and eighth grades may register for the youth league that runs from Sept. 1-Dec. 10, 2026, at various County gyms on the Valley Isle.

Registration is free, and all registered players will be placed on a team. Registration forms may be picked up at any DPR recreation office or by visiting www.mauicounty.gov/412 and clicking “Registration Form” under “2026 Menehune Basketball League.”

Applications must be received by the deadline to be eligible.

For 2026 Menehune Basketball League information, contact the West District Recreation Office at (808) 270-4314 or [email protected].

For general information about DPR and County sports facilities, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.