The Tschuggen Collection Strengthens Sustainability Leadership with Advanced Resource Management

Carlton Hotel St. Moritz Tschuggen Grand Hotel Valsana Hotel Arosa Hotel Eden Roc in Ascona

Green Globe Gold Certification Highlights Measurable Progress in Energy, Circular Economy and Environmental Governance

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tschuggen Collection continues to reinforce its position as a leader in sustainable luxury hospitality. Recently awarded Green Globe Gold certification, the Swiss hotel group is advancing its environmental strategy through innovative resource management, measurable carbon reduction initiatives, and enhanced environmental governance across all properties. The Tschuggen Collection is comprised of four properties - the Tschuggen Grand Hotel, the Valsana Hotel, the Carlton Hotel St. Moritz and Hotel Eden Roc in Ascona. All four properties are now certified with Green Globe Gold status, marking five consecutive years of certification.Set in some of Switzerland’s most outstanding natural landscapes, the Tschuggen Collection remains committed to protecting the environment while delivering exceptional guest experiences. Building on long-standing sustainability measures, the group is now focusing on high-impact innovations in energy systems, circular economy solutions, and data-driven environmental management.Driving Energy TransitionSignificant investments in energy infrastructure are accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels. Across the portfolio, cutting-edge technologies such as geothermal energy systems, heat recovery and renewable heating solutions are reducing emissions and improving efficiency.At Valsana Hotel Arosa, an innovative ice battery powered by geothermal energy has been in operation since 2017, complemented by photovoltaic installations. Meanwhile, Hotel Eden Roc has replaced fossil fuel heating with lake and groundwater energy systems that leverage naturally occurring temperature differences between Lake Maggiore and local groundwater. Tschuggen Grand Hotel now operates with regionally sourced pellet heating and wastewater heat recovery.Advancing Circular EconomyThe Tschuggen Collection is implementing forward-thinking circular economy practices to reduce waste and resource consumption. At Valsana Hotel Arosa, kitchen equipment is systematically upcycled, while ozone-based dishwashing technology is being piloted to significantly reduce chemical usage and is being further expanded with biodegradable solutions. More than 80% less chemicals are now used thanks to deployment of the ozone water system in dishwashers in kitchens.Operational upgrades, including new laundry systems at Hotel Eden Roc, further enhance resource efficiency through reduced water and energy consumption.Strengthening Environmental GovernanceThe Tschuggen group continues to enhance its environmental management systems through stronger integration of sustainability into hotel operations. Environmental risk assessments have been expanded, and quality and environmental management systems are being consolidated to improve data transparency and performance tracking.Comprehensive carbon accounting, including Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, has been established across all properties, supported by independent analysis and aligned with Swiss energy target agreements.Investing in BiodiversityAll dishes at the Tschuggen Collection are based on fresh natural products. Up to now however, 240 species have already become extinct in Switzerland and around a third of all species are considered endangered. Therefore, the company invests in rewilding projects, extensive greening, insect hotels and its own bee colonies. The latest project, that first commenced in 2024, is the rewilding of the Palü Lunga lowland moor in the Lower Engadin.The Tschuggen Collection will continue to expand its sustainability initiatives, focusing on renewable energy, resource efficiency, and biodiversity. These efforts underline the group’s long-term commitment to environmental responsibility and to shaping the future of sustainable luxury travel.ContactConstanze MärzheuserDirector of PRThe Tschuggen CollectionCorporate Office – Zeltweg 78032 ZürichSwitzerlandE: C.Maerzheuser@tschuggencollection.chP: +41 79 279 55 36W: www.tschuggencollection.ch

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