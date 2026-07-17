Congresswoman Tenney Celebrates Appointment of Rich Andres to USTR Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee

Washington, DC — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today congratulated Niagara County Legislator Rich Andres on his appointment to the Office of the United States Trade Representative’s Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee (IGPAC).

IGPAC advises USTR on how trade policy impacts state and local governments and the communities they serve. Andres, who also serves as the Niagara County District 8 Legislator, brings firsthand experience representing Niagara County families, small businesses, farmers, manufacturers, and local governments. His appointment ensures Western New York will have a strong local voice as federal trade policy is shaped and reviewed.

“Rich Andres is a strong voice for Niagara County and Western New York, and his appointment to USTR’s Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee is great news for our region,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “Trade policy has a direct impact on our farmers, manufacturers, small businesses, and hardworking taxpayers. Rich understands these issues and will bring commonsense Upstate New York values to this important advisory role. Thus, when USTR sought my recommendation for individuals to serve on the IGPAC, I strongly recommended Rich Andres to represent the interests of our region and our communities. I look forward to seeing him advocate for policies that strengthen American workers, support our local economy, and keep Western New York competitive.”

“It is an honor to receive this appointment to serve on the United States Trade Representative’s Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee. My sincere appreciation goes to Ambassador Greer for the opportunity and Congresswoman Tenney for the encouragement to put my name forward. Domestic and international trade affects every citizen, and supporting the economic well-being of Western New York has been a priority for me, both as chairman of Niagara County’s Economic Development Committee and more broadly as a county legislator. I am looking forward to building on our region’s successes and ensuring Western New York has a strong voice on this important committee in the years ahead,” said Niagara Legislator Rich Andres.

“Legislator Andres is a dedicated public servant and an excellent choice to serve on the U.S. Trade Representative's Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee. His tenure in the Niagara County Legislature has given him a deep understanding of the needs of Western New Yorkers and the challenges faced by the various business sectors in our community. I extend my congratulations to Legislator Andres on this appointment, and look forward to having a strong advocate for Western New York serving at the national level,” said New York State Senator Rob Ortt.

"Rich Andres has long been a dedicated advocate for Niagara County and Western New York, and his appointment to the U.S. Trade Representative's Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee is well deserved. Rich brings a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing our local businesses, manufacturers, farmers, and communities. I have no doubt he will be a strong voice for our region as national trade policy is developed. Congratulations to Rich on this important appointment, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact of his service," said Assemblyman Angelo Morinello.

“Rich Andres is a forward-thinking and innovative legislator when it comes to economic development so he is a great fit for membership on the IGPAC. He will bring a local government perspective to trade issues and, given that Niagara County is located on an international border, he will offer a real-time perspective on how United States trade policy is impacting local communities. This appointment is a great honor, and one that Rich has earned,” said Niagara County Legislature Chairman Mike Hill.

“The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has a long history in working closely with Canadian companies and encouraging cross-border expansion. Rich Andres has been a leader in this effort and with this new appointment to the IGPAC, will be able to discuss the successes and challenges to cross border trade from a very local perspective. The IGPAC will benefit from his experience and we are excited about him having this great platform to express our concerns,” said Niagara County Commissioner of Economic Development Andrea Klyczek.

“The Buffalo Niagara Manufacturers Association is pleased to welcome the appointment of Rich Andres to the U.S. Trade Representative's Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee. Given Rich's previous positions in Niagara County, and with a Western New Yorker now representing our region on this key committee, I believe our manufacturers will have a stronger voice in shaping evolving trade policy,” saidPeter Ahrens, Executive Director, Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance.

"I've had the privilege of working alongside Rich Andres for years and have seen firsthand his commitment to serving Western New York with integrity, professionalism, and a collaborative spirit. Rich understands that strong trade policy has a direct impact on our manufacturers, farmers, small businesses, and workers. His leadership and real-world experience make him an outstanding choice for the U.S. Trade Representative's Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee, and I congratulate him on this tremendous achievement, not only as a colleague, but as a dear friend," said Assemblyman Paul Bologna.

"Rich Andres appointment to the U.S. Trade Representative's Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee reflects his understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing our manufacturing sector, and we are optimistic that his experience will help ensure our region's voice is heard in shaping national trade policy. We congratulate Rich on this well-deserved appointment and look forward to the positive impact his leadership will continue to have for manufacturers, workers, and communities across Western New York,” said Todd Tranum, Executive Director of the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier and President/CEO of Dream It Do It Western New York.

“I'm pleased to hear about Legislator Rich Andres' appointment to the U.S. Trade Representative's Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee. It's great to have a local representative from Niagara County looking out for the agricultural interest of not only our region but our nation. Agriculture trade is important to the small farmer just as much to the large grower. Having fair markets to compete with will help the American farmer feed the world,” said Rob Hoover, Hoover’s Dairy.