Hammock Day festival swings into summer on July 25 in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – Once again, a symbol of history, heritage and, above all else, relaxation – the iconic Pawleys Island hammock.

The annual Hammock Day festival will be held Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hammock Shops Village, 10880 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island. It's a day of family fun, music, shopping, dining and more.

Home to two restaurants and nearly 20 shops, including the Original Hammock Shop, the Village has been a mainstay since 1936. Hammock Day has been celebrated in Pawleys Island for years each summer, closely coinciding with National Hammock Day, which is celebrated annually each July.

Hammock Day pays homage to the Pawleys Island rope hammock, which perfectly represents the laid-back atmosphere of South Carolina's Hammock Coast®, the official, registered trademark tourism moniker for Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, the Hammock Coast, the Hammock Shops Village and the Original Hammock Shop are the official hosts for Hammock Day, which will feature vendors, live music, giveaways, including free Hammock Coast swag. For the second year, the Hammock Coast will sell official Hammock Day T-shirts for just $10, available while supplies last.

The Hammock Coast will offer, in addition to the official Hammock Day T-shirt for sale, free swag, including free branded caps, while supplies last.

All of the shops and restaurants in the Village will be open and ready for business. The festival will also feature food trucks, kids' activities, including inflatables, face painting and cornhole, and live beach music from 2 to 5 p.m. by the 14KT Gold Band and The Tams.

And, best of all, there are chances to win an Original Pawleys Island Hammock, as well as tickets to Brookgreen Gardens, and more, all given away throughout the day. To enter for a chance to win a hammock, people only need to swing by the Chamber and Hammock Coast® booths in the Village from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. to fill out an entry form. No purchase is required.

However, attendees can score extra entries when making a purchase at any store or restaurant in the Hammock Shops Village. When any purchase is made, the customer will be given a special entry form. Once filled out, the customer must drop off any of these special entry forms at the Chamber and Hammock Coast booths to have an extra chance for prizes.

This is the eighth year the Chamber and tourism leaders have held a special recognition event to celebrate the hammock. But this is only the third year they have joined forces with the Hammock Shops Village and The Original Hammock Shop for the event.

Todd Nifong, vice president of sales and marketing for Pawleys Island Hammocks, said he is looking forward to seeing the community come together to celebrate something uniquely Pawleys Island.

"The rope hammock has been a part of our area's history for generations," he said. "National Hammock Day gives us an opportunity to honor that tradition while bringing together residents, visitors, local businesses, and great live music. It's a fun day that showcases everything special about the Hammock Coast."

He said each year the festival continues to grow, and new experiences are added for attendees.

"This year's event features an outstanding music lineup, additional family activities, great food vendors, shopping throughout The Hammock Shops Village, and plenty of opportunities for visitors to learn more about the Pawleys Island hammock and its history on the Hammock Coast," Nifong said. "Our goal is to make the festival bigger and better every year while staying true to its roots."

The festival has earned widespread attention, and some visitors often plan their trip to one of the Hammock Coast beaches – southern Garden City, Huntington Beach, Litchfield Beach and Pawleys Island – to coincide with the Hammock Day event.

Venerable magazine Architectural Digest, in fact, singled out the festival in a June 4, 2025, story highlighting "The 55 Best Small Towns in America." Pawleys Island was featured at No. 7 with the magazine offering effusive praise for the event: "Known for their handmade hammocks that have been made in town for nearly 100 years, the Hammock Day Festival is one of the most entertaining days in town each year."

Beth Stedman, CEO of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, urges locals and visitors alike to attend this year's Hammock Day Festival.

"There really is something for everyone. Whether you're interested in live music, local food, shopping, family activities, or simply spending a relaxing day in one of the most beautiful settings along the South Carolina coast, the Hammock Day Festival offers it all," Stedman said. "Best of all, it's a celebration of a tradition that started right here in Pawleys Island and continues to be enjoyed by people across the country."

Mark A. Stevens, the Chamber’s director of tourism development, said that celebrating Hammock Day with the folks at Pawleys Island Hammocks and the Hammock Shops Village makes the event extra special.

“It's a perfect combination," Stevens said, "and we are so excited to welcome both local residents and our valued tourists to celebrate with us once again. It’s one of my favorite days of the year here on the Hammock Coast.”

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