Dr. Ashley Lowe-Simmons Spotlights Mental Health and Financial Wellness During Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

Dr. Ashley Lowe-Simmons Highlights the Connection Between Mental Health and Financial Wellness During National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month this July, Dr. Ashley Lowe-Simmons, LISW-S, Certified Financial Social Worker, TEDx speaker, and founder of Conversations With A Clinician™ (CWAC), is spotlighting the often-overlooked connection between mental health and financial wellness.

For many individuals and families, financial stress can affect far more than a budget. Concerns related to income, debt, caregiving, housing, employment, and generational financial patterns can shape daily decision-making, relationships, self-esteem, and emotional health. These pressures can be especially significant for communities navigating systemic inequities, limited access to culturally responsive support, and the ongoing impact of generational trauma.

Through Conversations With A Clinician™, Dr. Lowe-Simmons helps individuals and organizations better understand the relationship between emotional wellness and financial well-being. Her work encourages people to examine how life experiences, trauma, family dynamics, and societal expectations may influence financial choices, stress responses, relationships, and overall wellness.

With more than a decade of experience in mental and financial wellness, Dr. Lowe-Simmons uses a holistic, conversation-centered approach that recognizes the connection between the mind, body, relationships, and finances. Her work centers on helping people separate their self-worth from their net worth while developing healthier emotional patterns, practical systems, and lasting financial confidence.

Dr. Lowe-Simmons is the creator of the Fin-Emotional™ Method and the signature ANCHOR Framework™, tools designed to help individuals identify unhelpful financial patterns, understand the emotional roots of financial decision-making, and build a stronger foundation for personal stability and growth.

Conversations With A Clinician™ was created from both professional expertise and lived experience. Dr. Lowe-Simmons’ work is rooted in the belief that mental health is a foundation for everyday life. When individuals have space to address emotional challenges, process their experiences, and develop healthier coping tools, they are better equipped to make aligned decisions about their relationships, finances, careers, and future.

The organization provides a supportive, nonjudgmental space where individuals can explore their thoughts, feelings, experiences, and goals. Through personalized care, evidence-based approaches, genuine therapeutic connection, workshops, trainings, and community conversations, Conversations With A Clinician™ supports people as they navigate challenges, recognize their strengths, and pursue lives aligned with their values.

During National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Dr. Lowe-Simmons is available to discuss financial stress and anxiety, the role of family and cultural narratives in money habits, generational healing, resilience, workplace well-being, and practical ways individuals and organizations can support mental and financial health together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.