Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles Presents 4INNORI: X at Colburn School's Zipper Hall

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA), led by Executive Director Hae-don Lee, will present 4INNORI : X on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Zipper Hall, Colburn School. The performance is presented as part of the 2026 Touring K-Arts program organized by the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) and will tour both New York and Los Angeles.Founded in 2013, 4INNORI is a Korean contemporary traditional music ensemble featuring the ajaeng, daegeum, geomungo, and haegeum. The group has gained recognition for creating original works that transcend genre boundaries while remaining deeply rooted in Korean traditional music. Drawing inspiration from the improvisational tradition of Sinawi and stories from local communities, 4INNORI continues to explore new artistic possibilities for Gugak in a contemporary context.The title X represents both the Roman numeral 10, commemorating the ensemble's 10th anniversary, and the concept of crossing, symbolizing the convergence of Korean traditional music with diverse musical genres. The production was honored with the Grand Prize (Best Production) at the 2nd Seoul Arts Awards in 2024, recognizing its outstanding artistic achievement.Joining the four ensemble members are an exceptional lineup of guest artists: H-has, a Korean Beatbox Champion; jazz saxophonist Han Seung-min; Yamaha artist and bassist Koo Kyo-jin; and keyboardist Oh Eun-hye, named a Rising Star by Jazz People magazine. Together, they create an innovative crossover sound that blends the improvisational spirit of Korean traditional music with contemporary jazz and beatboxing.The program features newly reimagined versions of the ensemble's signature works alongside new compositions, creating a seamless dialogue between Gugak, jazz, and beatboxing. Highlights include Intro (Origin), Four X, Sasaboyeoui Pung, Drunken, a contemporary interpretation of the rhythmic patterns of the East Coast Byeolsingut ritual, and Born Von 本, performed with a jazz ensemble. Each work showcases the creativity and expressive depth of Korean traditional music through a distinctly modern musical language."This performance is a symbolic presentation of the present and future of Korean traditional arts as they continue to evolve through dialogue with contemporary music," said Hae-don Lee, Executive Director of the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles. "Through X, we hope audiences will discover how Korean traditional music is evolving into a universal artistic language while remaining true to its cultural roots."The performance is free and open to the public. Advance reservations are required through the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles website.For more information, please visit www.kccla.org or contact the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles at (323) 936-7141 or kelly@kccla.org.

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