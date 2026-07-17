Singapore corporate gift supplier reflects on 11 years and 1,000,000+ gifts delivered as Chinese New Year overtakes Christmas

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gift Expert, a corporate gifts Singapore supplier specialising in bulk, customised corporate gifting, today marked more than a decade of operations since its founding in 2015. Over this period, the company has delivered more than 1,000,000 branded corporate gifts to over 3,000 businesses across Singapore, growing from a corporate gift supplier into a full-service gifting and events partner.What Makes The Gift Expert a Trusted Corporate Gift Supplier in SingaporeThe Gift Expert is a corporate gift supplier Singapore businesses turn to for end-to-end gifting: sourcing, custom branding, packaging and island-wide delivery. Its current catalogue spans more than 200 products across seven categories, with full custom branding available on every item. Unlike suppliers that offer a narrow, fixed range, The Gift Expert positions itself as a customised corporate gifts Singapore specialist across both accessible and luxury corporate gifts tiers, building each order around the client's brand, budget and occasion rather than a one-size catalogue.A Product Range Built Around What Singapore Businesses Actually Buy The Gift Expert's catalogue is organised into seven core categories, reflecting real demand from its Singapore client base: lifestyle and drinkware (customised tumblers, flasks and mugs), bags (totes, backpacks and pouches), stationery (pens, notebooks and notepads), gift sets and hampers, accessories and event items, tech gadgets (power banks and speakers), and corporate apparel. Corporate gift hampers remain one of the most requested categories heading into Chinese New Year and Christmas. Premium corporate gifts Singapore clients frequently request — such as vacuum-insulated drinkware and leather-finish stationery — sit alongside more accessible, high-volume options, giving buyers a genuine range rather than a single price tier.The company has also expanded into sustainable corporate gifts Singapore buyers are increasingly requesting, including eco-friendly drinkware, recycled-material bags and biodegradable packaging options, as corporate sustainability commitments increasingly extend to the gifts businesses give clients and staff.When Is Corporate Gifting Season in Singapore?Companies that wait until December to plan Chinese New Year gifting are entering the market at its most time-constrained point of the year."Most companies still plan their gifting budget around Christmas and treat Chinese New Year as an afterthought — our traffic data shows Singapore businesses do the opposite," a spokesperson for The Gift Expert said. "The clients who get ahead order their CNY corporate gifts in November, before production lead times tighten in the new year rush."Collaboration Over CataloguesThe Gift Expert's approach centres on collaboration rather than fixed catalogues alone. The company notes that several of its most requested services, including live event activations and on-ground personalisation stations — such as live engraving and printing at corporate events — originated directly from client requests rather than being pre-built offerings.Looking ahead, The Gift Expert says it remains focused on helping Singapore businesses use corporate gifts as a tool for stronger client relationships, employee engagement and brand visibility, particularly as demand for customised corporate gifts Singapore-wide continues to grow ahead of each festive season.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the most popular time to order corporate gifts in Singapore?January is the busiest month for corporate gifting in Singapore, driven by Chinese New Year preparation. The Gift Expert's traffic data shows October through January account for 64.9% of annual demand, with January running 32.7% higher than December.What types of corporate gifts does The Gift Expert offer?The Gift Expert offers customised corporate gifts across seven categories: lifestyle and drinkware, bags, stationery, gift sets and hampers, accessories and event items, tech gadgets, and apparel, with full branding available on all 200+ products.Does The Gift Expert offer sustainable corporate gifts in Singapore?Yes. The Gift Expert's catalogue includes sustainable corporate gifts such as eco-friendly drinkware, recycled-material bags and biodegradable packaging, alongside its standard, premium and luxury corporate gifts ranges.About The Gift ExpertThe Gift Expert is a Singapore corporate gift company that has helped businesses strengthen relationships through creative, high-quality, customised gifting solutions since 2015. Since its founding, the company has delivered more than 1,000,000 branded gifts to over 3,000 businesses across Singapore. The Gift Expert offers end-to-end corporate gifting services, including sourcing, custom branding, packaging and delivery, alongside event management and live personalisation activations.

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