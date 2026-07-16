Paxton Expands Real Estate Portfolio Amid Senate Run and Divorce [NY Times]

New York Times : “Mr. Paxton’s expanding real estate portfolio has raised questions in the past about how he has amassed his wealth [...] The Paxtons have tried to keep their finances and divorce records secret”

MS NOW : “Just how many homes does Paxton own?”

AUSTIN, TX — Ken Paxton is continuing to enrich himself while in public office, acquiring even more luxurious properties in other states than was previously known, according to new reporting in the New York Times .

Paxton’s wealth has increased by up to 7,000% while in elected office , and he now owns at least 15 properties worth nearly $10 million – including four condos at a luxury resort in Utah, three homes in Florida, and land in Hawaii. MS NOW recently noted how Paxton’s “ many real estate holdings [have] become an issue in Texas Senate race ” as Paxton faces voter fraud allegations tied to him allegedly lying about his residency in up to six elections, a second degree felony under Texas law.

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin said:

“While working Texans struggle to pay their mortgage and young people can’t even afford to buy their first home, Paxton is using public office to get rich and buy 15 luxurious properties. Paxton has so many houses he can’t even keep track of which one to put for his voter registration. Texans are sick of corrupt politicians rigging the game against them and it’s exactly why Ken Paxton will lose in November.”

Read for yourself:

New York Times: Paxton Expands Real Estate Portfolio Amid Senate Run and Divorce

July 16, 2026

By Lauren McGaughy

Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas recently bought three condominiums at a luxury resort in Utah, a set of purchases that offered fresh insight into his wealth amid his run for U.S. Senate, according to property records reviewed by The New York Times.

The properties, along with a dozen others owned by Mr. Paxton, are at issue in his ongoing divorce negotiations with his wife, State Senator Angela Paxton, who has accused him of adultery.

Mr. Paxton, 63, purchased the condos, worth a total of $1.6 million, in February, according to local property records, and transferred them to his blind trust. On the deeds, Mr. Paxton listed his address as a Dallas-area home. Police records indicate a woman who is not his wife lives there. Mr. Paxton, who has been photographed vacationing with the woman, has not directly addressed the relationship.

Public records reviewed by The Times show Mr. Paxton, his blind trust and another family trust now own at least 15 properties worth around $9 million, including a luxury cabin in Oklahoma, three homes in Florida and a plot of land in Hawaii.

Mr. Paxton’s expanding real estate portfolio has raised questions in the past about how he has amassed his wealth, despite his $153,000 salary as attorney general. Both Mr. Talarico and Mr. Paxton’s opponent in the Republican primary, Senator John Cornyn, have suggested Mr. Paxton has used his public role to benefit himself. Mr. Talarico has disclosed one property on his state and federal filings, as well as an annual salary of less than $100,000.

Mr. Paxton’s assets have been part of corruption allegations against him during his more than two decades in office, and they figured in his impeachment trial in the Texas Legislature in 2023.

For several years, Mr. Paxton did not list the many of the properties owned by his blind trust on his required state financial statements, saying the disclosure rules were unclear. In 2024, state ethics regulators clarified the rules to require more explicit disclosures of properties owned by blind trusts on annual financial reports filed by elected officials. After that, Mr. Paxton listed interests in eight properties.

The locations were redacted at Mr. Paxton’s request in his disclosures, but local property records showed they spanned six states and range from modest rentals to vacation homes . Ten of the 15 were purchased in the last six years.

Mr. Paxton has not publicly discussed his wealth or real estate.

The three Utah condos Mr. Paxton purchased this year are at Black Desert, a resort in Ivins, Utah, about two hours from Las Vegas. His blind trust already owned a fourth condo there, county records show.

The Paxtons have tried to keep their finances and divorce records secret as they negotiate over these and other assets. Last year, a judge agreed to seal the records, but the decision was reversed after news organizations pushed back in court.

Mrs. Paxton filed for divorce last year, citing “biblical grounds.”

On the condo deeds, Mr. Paxton’s address is listed as a home in Frisco, a city north of Dallas. When the condos were transferred to the blind trust, it used this same Frisco address.

A different trust bought the Frisco home in February, according to county property records, which do not name the beneficiaries or holders of the trust.

But police reports obtained by The Times refer to a woman who is not Mr. Paxton’s wife as the owner. (Officers responded to the home after burglar alarms were tripped there. The reports of the police calls, made in February and May, were obtained through a public records request.)

Mrs. Paxton declined to comment for this story. The divorce has not yet been finalized.

###