Governor Kotek Invokes Conflagration Act for the Lower Dry Creek Fire

Salem, OR — On July 15, 2026, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Lower Dry Creek Fire in Umatilla County. The Umatilla County Fire Defense Board Chief requested assistance with life, safety, and structural fire protection, and the State Fire Marshal concurred with that request.

In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The Governor’s declaration allows the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene. The conflagration was declared only for the Lower Dry Creek Fire threatening structures in Umatilla County.

A link to Executive Order 26-15 can be found here.

Local resources have integrated with the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) Red Incident Management Team to provide the capacity necessary to suppress and contain the Lower Dry Creek Fire.

Local firefighters have been fighting the fast-moving fire near Milton-Freewater and Weston since it was reported Wednesday afternoon. The fire is estimated to be more than 5000 acres and was being pushed by gusty winds from passing thunderstorms and extremely dry conditions. The fire has prompted levels 2 and 3 evacuation notices by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday afternoon, OFSM mobilized two structural task forces and air resources through Immediate Response. Additional structural task forces are being mobilized to boost capacity and protect property and critical infrastructure. The Oregon structural fire service and its wildland partners are working in partnership to protect life and property from the fire.

For evacuation updates, click here or visit the Umatilla County Emergency Management page. To sign up for alerts in your area, click here. Get current information about this fire here.