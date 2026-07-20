Parspec Launches Sales Management, an AI-Native Platform from RFQ to Close-out for Manufacturer Rep Agencies

Parspec Logo Parspec Sales Management

This new connected workflow unifies quoting, order management, and commission tracking so agencies bid faster, win more, and capture every dollar earned.

It will make everyone in our company more efficient, leading to an increase in sales per rep.” — Matt Stephenson, Partner at AMG Baytech

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parspec , the AI-native platform for the construction supply chain, today announced the general availability of Parspec Sales Management — a new solution purpose-built for manufacturer rep agencies that unifies quoting, order management, and commission tracking on a single platform.Lighting and electrical rep agencies are under more pressure in today’s market than their software systems were built to handle:- Consolidation is squeezing margins. Manufacturer and distributor consolidation is concentrating buying power in fewer hands.- Products have gotten far more complex. A single fixture now comes in dozens of variants in wattage, CCT, control, and finish. Reps are crossing and quoting roughly 15x as many SKUs as they did a decade ago.- Workload keeps climbing; headcount doesn’t. RFQ volume continues to rise, and manufacturers expect more detailed reporting on pipeline and sell-through.Most agencies are still meeting these market pressures by hand with legacy systems. A rep parses through RFQ documents line by line, manually keying a bill of materials from a drawing schedule and a contractor's quantity takeoff. Crossing logic lives in a senior rep's head, not in any system. Once a job is won, the order is re-keyed from scratch rather than flowing through from the quote. And commissions get reconciled by hand at month-end, in an accounting system that is not fully integrated with the system where the work is done.The cost isn’t just time. It’s RFQs that never get bid, packages lost to slow responses, margin eroded by missing manufacturer incentives, and commission dollars earned but never collected.Parspec has seen this problem up close. More than 2,400 rep agents across 100+ agencies already run their submittal workflows on Parspec, and they kept pointing to the same gap: everything upstream and downstream of the submittal — quoting, orders, commissions — was still manual. So Parspec brought together 16 lighting agencies and built Sales Management with them, feature by feature.HOW PARSPEC SALES MANAGEMENT CLOSES THE GAPIt replaces the manual work of crossing, quoting, order management, fulfillment, financial management, and reporting with a single AI-native platform so nothing gets re-keyed, re-checked, or reconciled by hand. Reps bid faster and smarter, while agencies cut overhead and capture every dollar they've earned.It runs on real product data, not guesswork. Parspec maintains a live database of more than 3,800 lighting and electrical manufacturers, with an AI pipeline that continuously reads spec sheets and extracts and normalizes the technical details — wattage, CCT, control type, finish, and more — for every product as it changes. That single foundation powers every step of the workflow:- Crossing identifies spec-compliant alternates based on technical attributes, so reps can confidently quote products they’ve never worked with before.- Quoting automatically pulls in current product documentation for every line, generating polished, branded proposals with linked datasheets that stand out to customers.- Submittals instantly attaches the latest spec sheets, so there are no errors due to outdated documentation."This is the launch I'm most excited about since we started Parspec," Parspec CEO and Founder Forest Flager said. "Sixteen agencies trusted us with their time and their honesty to help build it right, and it shows. It's a real step toward the vision we've always had: agencies, distributors, and manufacturers on one common platform, building a more connected, resilient supply chain."Here's how that translates into results for agencies:BID MORE WORK WITHOUT ADDING HEADCOUNTSales Management takes the manual work out of every step of building a bid: RFQ documents are ingested and structured automatically, AI surfaces the best crosses from your line card, pricing stays current on its own, and quotes go out in minutes instead of hours.- Convert RFQs into BOMs in seconds. AI reads and extracts data from schedules and quotes, turning it into a structured bill of materials with product names, descriptions, and quantities.- AI puts your best crossing knowledge in front of every rep. Each alternate is matched against technical attributes, image similarity, and your team’s own crossing history to surface the best spec-compliant alternates from your line card. Senior reps aren’t stuck fielding every crossing question instead of chasing new business.- Pricing is always current. Manufacturer pricing syncs directly from spreadsheets, PDFs, and API feeds, with SPAs and adders applied without manual upkeep.- Quotes that took hours to build now ship in minutes. This gives agencies room to absorb rising RFQ volume and bid more opportunities without growing headcount at the same rate.WIN MORE BIDS WITH FASTER, SMARTER QUOTINGWinning more of the job comes down to three things: what you send the customer, how fast you send it, and how much you know when you build it. Sales Management strengthens all three.- Every quote goes out branded and consistent. Instead of a bare price list, you get a complete, professional bid, with product spec sheets and supporting documentation attached automatically, if a rep chooses.- Quotes move out the door faster. Current pricing and manufacturer terms are already built in, and because Parspec captures your agency's crossing knowledge on the platform and how often it’s quoted, any quoter can cross a project themselves without waiting on a senior rep to weigh in.- Every quote is built on better information. Sales Management puts the full picture in front of reps: what the customer has bought before, what the specifier has approved in the past, and every spec-compliant alternate from your line card with pricing visible side by side.The result: a better deliverable that's sent faster and backed by better information so more jobs are won because of it.CUT OVERHEAD AND CAPTURE EVERY DOLLAR YOU'VE EARNEDManual commission tracking doesn't just cost time — it costs money that agencies have already earned but never see. Sales Management closes both gaps.- Getting paid stops being manual work. Manufacturer defaults, commission logic, and buy/sell workflows are built into the quote and carry straight through to the order, eliminating duplicate data entry. More time is spent on work that grows the business rather than on admin tasks.- Incentives get tracked before they're missed. Manufacturer incentive programs and commission tiers are tracked in real time, allowing agencies to act while the period is still open rather than finding out too late.- Every commission payment is checked automatically. Short pays get flagged the moment they happen, rather than agencies taking the check on trust and hoping the math is right.The result: fewer missed incentives, no commission leakage, and full collection on every dollar already owed.MOVE OFF YOUR LEGACY SYSTEM WITH CONFIDENCEThe single biggest reason why agencies stay on a system they’ve outgrown is the fear of the switch itself: losing years of pricing history and customer records, or grinding the whole team through months of retraining. Sales Management removes both risks with guided migration, hands-on training, and robust integrations.- Nothing gets lost in the move. A guided, one-time migration brings over customer and contact records, full pricing history (cost, sell, and margin), quotes, orders, and files from legacy platforms.- Your team is productive fast, not stuck in training for months. Parspec’s onboarding team migrates every record and trains every user so the switch is measured in days, not quarters.- Everything you already run stays connected. Parspec syncs directly with your accounting software and CRM — no manual exports or duplicate entry.The result: agencies can move off their legacy platform to an AI-native platform in weeks, without losing their data or expertise and without disrupting their operations.ENTERPRISE-GRADE SECURITY, AND YOUR DATA STAYS YOURSParspec is designed to help agencies put their data to work without compromising security or control.- You own it — full stop. Customer and project information, crossing history, and pricing are your confidential information, not Parspec’s. Parspec never shares it with third parties or uses it to benefit any other customer.- Encrypted everywhere, hosted in the U.S. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit, hosted on U.S.-based servers under stringent access controls.- SSO and role-based access control. Granular permissions ensure only the right people on your team can see the right data.- SOC 2 Type II compliant. Backed by continuous monitoring and regular independent audits.SEE IT LIVE ON JULY 29, 2026Join Parspec's live webinar for a first look at Sales Management in action from RFQ to commission, in one AI-native system.Register for the July 29 webinar: https://tinyurl.com/mv2epa2m Book a demo: https://tinyurl.com/yreauw6h About ParspecParspec is the AI-native platform for the construction supply chain, connecting contractors, distributors, manufacturer rep agencies, and manufacturers on a single system. More than 300 distributors and rep agencies rely on Parspec to quote faster, win more bids, and run their operations from RFQ to closeout. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Parspec is backed by leading venture investors. Learn more at parspec.io.

Parspec Sales Management

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