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Proposal by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reforest Khayat Park and construct a nature-based stormwater park in Moss Point, MS

Any person wishing to make comments or objections to the proposed activity must submit those comments in writing to Thomas Butera by mail at the Department of Marine Resources at 1141 Bayview Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi 39530, by email at thomas.butera@dmr.ms.gov, or by using the form below before 1:00 p.m. on the day August 3, 2026. 

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Proposal by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reforest Khayat Park and construct a nature-based stormwater park in Moss Point, MS

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