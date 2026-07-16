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FAA Proposes $255,000 Fine Against United Airlines for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Violation

Thursday, July 16, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $255,000 civil penalty against United Airlines for allegedly violating the drug and alcohol regulations.

The FAA alleges United allowed a flight attendant to perform safety-sensitive duties on 47 flights between May 2024 and July 2025 without the evaluation of a substance abuse professional, without a verified negative return-to-duty drug test result, and without being subject to follow-up testing. United terminated the flight attendant in 2021 for refusal to submit to a drug test and subsequently re-hired him.

United has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.  

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FAA Proposes $255,000 Fine Against United Airlines for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Violation

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


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