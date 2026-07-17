LK Psychotherapy Launches Free BIPOC Workplace Stress Assessment for BIPOC Mental Health Month

Sometimes the hardest part isn't the workload—it's everything that comes with it. Our free BIPOC Workplace Stress Assessment can help you recognize the invisible pressures you may be carrying. Healing begins with recognizing what you've been carrying. Take a moment for yourself with our free BIPOC Workplace Stress Assessment. Your wellbeing matters just as much as your work. Discover culturally responsive support designed with the lived experiences of BIPOC professionals in mind.

New self-assessment helps Black, Indigenous, and racialized professionals across Ontario recognize the hidden workplace stressors affecting their mental health

So many of the professionals I work with arrive feeling tired in a way that does not match their workload, and they cannot always name why,” — Lethicia Foadjo, MSW, RSW, Founder and Clinical Director

BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LK Psychotherapy and Clinical Services, a trauma-informed and culturally responsive therapy practice serving Belleville and communities across Ontario, today announced the launch of a free, confidential BIPOC Workplace Stress Assessment . The online self-assessment is available now at no cost and is designed to help Black, Indigenous, and racialized professionals identify the specific and often invisible pressures they carry at work.The launch coincides with BIPOC Mental Health Month, observed each July in honour of author and mental health advocate Bebe Moore Campbell. The month draws attention to the unique mental health experiences of Black, Indigenous, and people of colour, and to the barriers that too often stand between these communities and culturally responsive care.Workplace racial stress is a well-documented but frequently overlooked burden. It can include the cumulative weight of everyday microaggressions, the exhaustion of constant code-switching, the isolation of being one of very few racialized people on a team, and the unpaid cultural labour of representing an entire community. These pressures rarely appear on a performance review, yet they can take a serious toll on wellbeing over time."So many of the professionals I work with arrive feeling tired in a way that does not match their workload, and they cannot always name why," said Lethicia Foadjo, Founder and Trauma Therapist at LK Psychotherapy and Clinical Services. "My own experience as a woman of colour in the professional world shaped how I practice. This assessment gives people language for what they have been carrying, so they no longer have to explain it from scratch or wonder whether they are imagining it. Naming the pressure is often the first step toward relief."The assessment explores four areas that commonly affect BIPOC professionals: bias and microaggressions, code-switching fatigue, representation and belonging, and invisible cultural labour. It takes approximately four minutes to complete, is entirely private, and provides personalized results along with a clear next step. It is an educational awareness tool and does not provide a diagnosis or create a therapist-client relationship.Take the Free AssessmentThe BIPOC Workplace Stress Assessment is available now at:There is no cost and no obligation. Individuals who complete the assessment can also book a free 15-minute consultation with the practice to explore whether therapy is a fit.LK Psychotherapy offers anti-oppressive, trauma-informed therapy both in-person in Belleville and virtually to clients throughout Ontario, making culturally responsive support accessible to BIPOC professionals whether they are in the Quinte region or elsewhere in the province. The practice encourages anyone experiencing workplace stress to reach out, and reminds the community that support is always available.By offering this tool during BIPOC Mental Health Month, LK Psychotherapy aims to reduce the stigma that has historically surrounded mental health care in racialized communities and to make a first step toward support feel a little more possible. More information about the practice and its approach is available at https://lkpsychotherapy.ca About LK Psychotherapy and Clinical ServicesLK Psychotherapy and Clinical Services is a Belleville-based therapy practice offering trauma-informed, culturally responsive, and anti-oppressive psychotherapy to individuals across Ontario. Founded by Lethicia Foadjo, a Trauma Therapist and Professor of Human Studies, the practice provides relational care that honours each client's lived experience and cultural context. LK Psychotherapy serves clients in-person in Belleville and virtually throughout the province, with a focus on making meaningful, affirming mental health support accessible to those who have too often felt unseen in traditional care settings.Media ContactLK Psychotherapy and Clinical Services 48 Dundas St West, Belleville, Ontario K8N 1A2 Phone: (613) 813-9529 Website: https://lkpsychotherapy.ca Booking: https://lkpsychotherapy.ca If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566 (available 24/7), call 911, or go to your nearest emergency department.

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