Professional Basketball Shooting Coach BriAnna Garza Expands Shooters Shoot Training Platform to Austin, Texas

Pro Shooting Coach BriAnna Joy Garza announces move back to hometown of Austin, Tx.

Founder of Shooters Shoot LLC brings elite shooting development, coaching education, and two upcoming training events to Central Texas athletes

Our programming is as much thought development as it is shot development. We cannot have one without the other.” — BrIAnna Joy Garza

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional basketball shooting coach and founder of Shooters Shoot LLC, BriAnna Garza, is expanding her internationally recognized basketball development platform to Austin, Texas, where she will launch year-round training programs beginning Fall 2026. In the Spring of 2027, she will establish a dedicated Shooters Shoot Basketball Facility in Austin to serve athletes, coaches, and basketball communities throughout Central Texas.

Founded in 2021, Shooters Shoot LLC has gone from a small-town camp to a global basketball education company, hosting more than 100 training clinics across 32 states and six countries, and providing 5-star-rated online training for athletes ranging from youth players to collegiate and professionals. Garza is known for combining shooting mechanics, biomechanics, sport psychology, and technology-driven training methods to help athletes improve both their physical skills and mental approach to the game. The new Austin facility will give local athletes access to that same elite-level instruction through individual training, small group sessions, camps, clinics, and player development programs.

Two Upcoming Austin-Area Training Opportunities:

Ahead of the facility's opening, Garza is hosting two events for local athletes:

From July 28th–31, Garza will host a four-day Biometric Shooting Camp at Southwestern University, running 2:00–5:00 p.m. daily. Designed for advanced players already shooting 60–80% in practice reps, the intensive uses professional motion-capture technology to scan and measure each athlete's shooting mechanics on Day 1, track adjustments through high-rep skill training over the following days, and re-measure results on Day 4. Athletes leave with a personalized performance report and development plan. Details and registration are available here: SxS Biometric Shooting Camp.

The 6-Week Shot Transformation Program runs every Monday from August 17 through September 21 at St. Edward's University (3001 S. Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78704), with sessions for middle schoolers from 6:30–7:30 p.m. and high schoolers from 7:30–8:30 p.m. This academy combines weekly pre-class video modules, hands-on live coaching, and assigned take-home workouts with ongoing video feedback, aimed at preparing athletes for the tryouts and preseason workouts that will determine their minutes. More information is available at the SxS 6-Week Shot Transformation page.

The move represents the next phase of growth for Shooters Shoot as the company expands its in-person offerings while continuing to provide digital resources and technology-based training tools. Beyond individual and small group development, the planned Austin facility -- set to open in the Spring of 2027 -- will also serve as a hub for coach education and certification, plus community-based basketball programming.

Garza will also use the space to run free training and events through her 501(c)(3) nonprofit's ongoing impact project, "Shoot Like A Girl," a campaign focused on fundraising for free training and clinics for girls and women in basketball. In early 2027, Garza will travel to Asia, where she'll run free all-girls clinics in the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, and (she hopes) other neighboring countries.

Austin's rapidly growing sports community and strong youth basketball presence make it an ideal location for the next chapter of Shooters Shoot.

"Shooting is the most important skill in basketball," said Garza. "And we use it as a medium to teach our athletes the audacity of self-belief. They'll learn how to interact deeply with their movements and, more importantly, their own mind -- on and off of the court. Our programming is as much thought development, as it is shot development. We cannot have one without the other.”

The new Austin facility is currently open for partners and sponsors in the community - please reach out to brianna@sxs.training for more details if you'd like to get involved in the project.

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About Shooters Shoot LLC:

Shooters Shoot LLC is a basketball training and education company founded by BriAnna Garza. The company specializes in shooting development, athlete training, coaching education, and innovative basketball performance tools. Through in-person programs, digital training resources, and community initiatives, Shooters Shoot helps athletes and coaches develop the understanding, the patience, and love of the game they will need to become a master of the most important skill in basketball.

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