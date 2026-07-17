Dr. Dacia Russell Goman Launches Apex Metabolic to Advance Women’s Metabolic Health and Sustainable Weight Care

Dual board-certified physician introduces an evidence-based, patient-centered approach to medical weight loss, muscle preservation, and long-term wellness

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dacia Russell Goman, a dual board-certified physician in Emergency Medicine and Obesity Medicine, has launched Apex Metabolic, a platform focused on helping women pursue evidence-based metabolic health, medical weight loss, and sustainable lifestyle transformation.

As conversations around obesity care and weight-management medications continue to grow, Apex Metabolic provides a broader, whole-person approach to health. The platform is designed to help women understand their options while prioritizing long-term habits, strength, muscle preservation, nutrition, movement, sleep, stress management, and individualized care.

Apex Metabolic supports women who are exploring medical weight-loss options, working to improve their metabolic health, or seeking realistic ways to create lasting lifestyle changes. The platform recognizes that medications may be appropriate for some patients, while also emphasizing that long-term outcomes are supported by education, behavior change, clinical guidance, and an individualized plan.

A key focus of Apex Metabolic is preserving muscle mass and functional strength during weight loss. The platform encourages women to look beyond rapid weight reduction and focus on creating a stronger health foundation that supports mobility, energy, strength, confidence, and longevity.

Apex Metabolic also addresses the stigma often associated with obesity and weight care. Its approach promotes a compassionate, medically informed conversation that recognizes obesity as a complex health condition rather than a personal failure or character judgment.

In addition to founding Apex Metabolic, Dr. Russell Goman serves in emergency medicine leadership, with a focus on healthcare quality, operational strategy, physician performance, and patient-centered system improvement. Her acute-care experience informs her perspective on the relationship between prevention, chronic disease management, and accessible metabolic health support.

Through Apex Metabolic, Dr. Russell Goman aims to make credible health education and patient-centered care more accessible to women navigating weight, wellness, and metabolic health concerns.

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