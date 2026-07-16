NEW: Kelly Ayotte Accepts Thousands of Dollars in Contributions from Epstein Associates



A new damning report from MeidasTouch reveals Kelly Ayotte has “accepted tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations” from individuals with deep ties to “pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein” and who are named “in the released DOJ Epstein files.”

Among those who contributed thousands to Ayotte’s campaign is Leon Black, who “often socialized and dined” with Epstein and who “paid Jeffrey Epstein at least $170 million for tax and estate planning advice,” even “after Epstein’s 2008 sex crime conviction.” Black, who has been “accused of sexual assault,” is set to “testify before the House Oversight Committee” surrounding his ties to Epstein.

Another Ayotte donor, Leslie Wexner, has “long been linked to Epstein through a decades-old financial relationship.” Marc Rowan, who “regularly had meetings with Epstein,” also donated $2,700 to Ayotte. The list doesn’t end there – Trump’s former Navy Secretary John Phelan, who “was listed as a passenger on Jeffrey Epstein’s private Boeing 727 jet,” contributed $2,700 to Ayotte.

“Kelly can’t run from the company her campaign keeps,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “She has no problem taking tens of thousands of dollars from her corporate donors and Epstein class elites. Kelly has made her priorities clear: protect her wealthy donors while working families pay the price.”