Effective October 1, 2026, the Georgia State Board of Pharmacy will require applicants for a license to practice pharmacy or to practice as a pharmacy intern to submit to a criminal background check as part of the application process.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 26-4-28(a)(20), the Board is authorized to require applicants to undergo a background check, including criminal history record checks. Beginning October 1, 2026, applicants for pharmacist and pharmacy intern licensure will be subject to this requirement at the time of application.

Applicants should be prepared to comply with all background check requirements and provide any information necessary to complete the process. Additional instructions regarding the background check process will be included with the application materials.

Please note that applicants will be responsible for all fees associated with obtaining the required criminal background check.

Applications will not be considered complete until all required background check materials and results have been received by the Board. Failure to timely submit the required information may result in delays in the processing of an application.

The Board encourages applicants to carefully review all application requirements prior to submission to ensure a complete application package.

This requirement applies to applications submitted on or after October 1, 2026.