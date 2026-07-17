House Budget Committee Advances Reconciliation 3.0 to Support Our Troops and Secure Our Elections
July 16, 2026
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Budget Committee passed by a vote of 20 - 14 the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2027, a critical first step in unlocking the process to support our troops, strengthen our food supply, and secure our elections.
Upon passage of the resolution, Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) issued the following statement:
"Republicans are united and undeterred in our fight to restore America's greatness. We don't have a country if we can't defend it, and we don't have a democracy if people can't trust the outcome of our elections. Passing Reconciliation 3.0 will support our troops, secure our elections, and SAVE America."
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