Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,028 in the last 365 days.

NMSP officers arrest California murder suspect following coordinated interstate operation

De Baca County, NM – On July 16, 2026, at approximately 6:30 a.m., New Mexico State Police officers in District 9, received information that a homicide suspect wanted out of San Bernardino, California, was traveling westbound on Interstate 40 in a commercial motor vehicle. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Raymond Garcia, was wanted on a murder warrant and was considered armed and extremely dangerous. Click to read more. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NMSP officers arrest California murder suspect following coordinated interstate operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.