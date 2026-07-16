NMSP officers arrest California murder suspect following coordinated interstate operation

De Baca County, NM – On July 16, 2026, at approximately 6:30 a.m., New Mexico State Police officers in District 9, received information that a homicide suspect wanted out of San Bernardino, California, was traveling westbound on Interstate 40 in a commercial motor vehicle. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Raymond Garcia, was wanted on a murder warrant and was considered armed and extremely dangerous. Click to read more.

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