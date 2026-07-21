Imperia Timepieces Announces Pre-Launch Campaign for Upcoming Kickstarter Debut of Anteo 2800 Tourbillon Series

Imperia opens Founders Circle rewards, custom engravings, and lifetime discounts ahead of its watch launch.

SOLINGEN, NRW, GERMANY, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Watch design and manufacturing firm Imperia has officially introduced its pre-launch campaign ahead of the upcoming Kickstarter debut of the Anteo 2800 Tourbillon timepiece series. The new collection represents the brand's latest expansion into handcrafted horology, combining traditional mechanical engineering with contemporary design aesthetics.In preparation for the crowdfunding campaign, Imperia has opened public enrollment into its newly established Founders Circle. By securing a slot on the official pre-launch portal, early backers lock in a tiered reward structure designed for initial campaign supporters. Enrollment requires a fully refundable one-dollar deposit.According to the company's baseline campaign specifications, verified members of the Founders Circle will receive a permanent 15% discount valid on all future post-campaign boutique purchases, both online and offline. Additional early backer allocations include a custom-designed suede leather watch roll and a complimentary limited edition engraving option on the final watch.The upcoming production schedule and crowdfunding rollout will showcase the core models alongside multiple scheduled campaign stretch goals. These additions include the Lumeni Series, the NITSA Series, and the Siena Series, which will become available as funding milestones are reached during the live campaign."The Anteo Series represents a structural milestone for our design team as we transition to a wider public release format," said a spokesperson for Imperia. "The launch of the Founders Circle allows us to establish a direct relationship with watch collectors and early backers, ensuring they receive permanent pricing advantages as the brand grows."Interested participants can review the upcoming product variants, view design documentation, and complete the early enrollment process directly by visiting the site to secure these unique Timepieces.About Imperia:Imperia is a boutique watchmaker specializing in the development of handcrafted, bespoke timepieces. The company focuses on technical innovation, mechanical precision, and the distribution of limited-run series for watch enthusiasts globally.Media Contact:Company Name: Imperia Anteo 2800Person: Usman RieazEmail: info@imperiaoro.comPhone: +49 1577 366 47 47Country: GermanyWebsite: prelaunch-imperia.com

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